Dubai: Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, has honoured Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the Islamic Personality of The Year award.
The award was coferred at the closing ceremony of the 27th edition of The Dubai International Quran Award in recognition of her efforts and contributions in supporting Islamic, humanitarian, charitable and social causes.
The award was received on behalf of her by Sheikh Saeed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during a the ceremony held at The Cultural and Scientific Association in Dubai.
Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed also honoured members of the award jury alongside 10 awardees.
Mohammed Al Ammri from Bahrain took top honours during the awards ceremony, followed by Naji bin Sliman from Libya, while Sheikh Tijan Ambi from Gambia took third place.