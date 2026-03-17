UAE rejects characterisation of Iran’s attacks as ‘retaliatory’, affirms its inherent right to self-defence before Human Rights Council

The resolution affirms that these acts constitute a violation of international law and a serious threat to international peace and security. It demands that Iran immediately and unconditionally cease any provocations or threats against neighbouring countries, including through the use of its proxies in the region. It sends a clear and unified message that the international community will not tolerate attacks on the sovereignty of states or the deliberate targeting of civilians and critical infrastructure. The resolution further stresses that Iran is fully liable for all injury and damage caused to affected countries as a result of its unlawful armed attacks.