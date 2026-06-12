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UAE citizens can complete arrival procedures at Mexico airports through electronic gates

UAE Embassy in Mexico notified citizens that new procedures start Thursday

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE citizens can now complete their entry procedures through electronic gates at a number of Mexican airports from Thursday.
UAE citizens can now complete their entry procedures through electronic gates at a number of Mexican airports from Thursday.
AFP-RODRIGO OROPEZA

Dubai: Mexican authorities have introduced simplified entry procedures for UAE citizens, allowing them to complete their arrival procedures through electronic gates at a number of Mexican airports from Thursday, the UAE Embassy in Mexico said.

Under the new system, Emirati will no longer need to undergo the standard processing procedures at participating airports. Instead, travellers will receive a ticket containing a QR code linked to the Multiple Digital Immigration Form (FMMD), which they must retain throughout the duration of their stay in Mexico.

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The embassy said the measure takes effect from Thursday and is intended to facilitate the arrival process for Emirati visitors.

The simplified procedures aim to ease the entry of Emirati fans travelling to Mexico for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, which the country will co-host alongside the US and Canada.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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