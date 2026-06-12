UAE Embassy in Mexico notified citizens that new procedures start Thursday
Dubai: Mexican authorities have introduced simplified entry procedures for UAE citizens, allowing them to complete their arrival procedures through electronic gates at a number of Mexican airports from Thursday, the UAE Embassy in Mexico said.
Under the new system, Emirati will no longer need to undergo the standard processing procedures at participating airports. Instead, travellers will receive a ticket containing a QR code linked to the Multiple Digital Immigration Form (FMMD), which they must retain throughout the duration of their stay in Mexico.
The embassy said the measure takes effect from Thursday and is intended to facilitate the arrival process for Emirati visitors.
The simplified procedures aim to ease the entry of Emirati fans travelling to Mexico for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, which the country will co-host alongside the US and Canada.