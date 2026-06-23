Merlin the Duck: Mexico’s viral FIFA World Cup 2026 'mascot' meets President Sheinbaum

Claudia Sheinbaum meets Merlin, the duck who became a national football sensation
Dubai: What was meant to be a routine morning press briefing by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum took an unexpected turn when a waddling celebrity in a miniature football jersey arrived and promptly became the main attraction.
Merlín, a two-year-old duck that has recently gone viral during the 2026 FIFA World Cup festivities, made a public appearance at the National Palace, where he accompanied his owner, street vendor Carla Gómez, and her sons.
President Sheinbaum acknowledged the duck’s popularity and the symbolic attention surrounding the family. “Today we brought the family that has Merlin the duck as their pet, because he has been a symbol of the World Cup, a symbol of what Mexican families stand for, of who we are as Mexican families, and that is above all else, it is what the world is seeing from Mexico today,” she said.
Merlin’s owner, shared that she was honored to meet the president and grateful for the whole world to see the beautiful side of Mexico.
Merlin’s rise began after Mexico’s 2–0 victory over South Africa, when footage of him walking through celebrating crowds spread rapidly online. Within days, he became a cultural talking point across Mexico and abroad, with social media users calling him everything from “a national treasure” to “the best thing about the World Cup so far.”
Gómez has embraced the unexpected attention but insists the duck remains grounded in family life. “He is always with us when we’re out selling,” she said. “We never imagined it would take off like that, but we’re really happy about it.”
At home, she even jokingly refers to Merlin as the 'boss' of their small street vending business. She added that the viral attention was never expected.
“It was a normal day for us,” she said in another interview. “We thought we were passing by unnoticed… we never thought Merlin would have that boom.” Her son, Cristian Gómez, who often accompanies her on work rounds, has also become part of the public fascination surrounding Merlin, with the family now frequently approached by fans wanting photos with the duck.