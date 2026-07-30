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Infantino defends controversial FIFA proposal as ‘an opportunity’

The proposal triggered widespread criticism after details emerged on Tuesday

Last updated:
Jai Rai
2 MIN READ
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FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during a news conference at the stadium in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, a day before the opening FIFA World Cup match between Mexico and South Africa.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during a news conference at the stadium in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, a day before the opening FIFA World Cup match between Mexico and South Africa.
AP

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has defended the proposed creation of a private commercial subsidiary to manage and grow the value of the World Cup and other FIFA competitions, describing it as “an opportunity, not an obligation.”

The proposal, which involves establishing a new entity to maximise the commercial potential of FIFA’s tournaments, triggered widespread criticism after details emerged on Tuesday. However, Infantino argued that football was not fully benefiting from its commercial value and that the initiative would help channel more resources into developing the game worldwide.

“FIFA Forward Enterprise, or FFE, is actually a proposal, an offer. It’s part of a democratic process – a consultation process – and, above all, it is an opportunity but not an obligation,” Infantino said in a video released on Wednesday.

“It is a golden opportunity to turbocharge the development of the game globally. But again, it is just an offer, not an obligation.”

Infantino stressed that the plan is aimed at unlocking “previously uncaptured commercial value” and would only move forward with the approval of FIFA’s 211 member associations through a democratic vote, as well as the FIFA Council.

He said commercialising FIFA’s assets required specialist expertise beyond the governing body’s traditional role of administering and developing football.

“Capturing that value requires additional expertise, additional insight, distinct from governing and developing the sport,” he said.

According to Infantino, the proposed entity would oversee the commercial operations of FIFA-owned competitions, including sponsorship, broadcasting, licensing and new business ventures, with the revenue ultimately benefiting all 211 member associations.

“It would simply commercialise and organise all FIFA-owned competitions along with sponsorship, broadcast, licensing and new ventures for the benefit of FIFA’s 211 member associations,” he added.

Infantino also dismissed concerns that the proposal would alter the sport itself, insisting fans would be among the biggest beneficiaries.

“Fans from everywhere in the world would gain immeasurably from this game-changing potential because it will transform football in their countries,” he said.

With inputs from AFP

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FIFA World CupFIFA

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