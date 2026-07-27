GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Gianni Infantino slams World Cup critics for 'spreading hate'

FIFA president rejects visa, refereeing concerns as routine, urges critics to reflect

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
US President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino hold the FIFA World Cup Winner's Trophy before handing over to captain Rodri #16 of Spain at the award ceremony following the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
US President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino hold the FIFA World Cup Winner's Trophy before handing over to captain Rodri #16 of Spain at the award ceremony following the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
AFP-

Paris: FIFA president Gianni Infantino has hit back at World Cup critics, claiming they were "spreading hate and false rumours" and arguing the tournament delivered "only joy and happiness".

In a long open letter published on Monday, Infantino urged detractors to "take a moment to reflect, meditate, pray" after a tournament marked by controversies ranging from ticket pricing to visa issues.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

"Sorry that you were so consumed by hate and criticism that you missed it all," Infantino wrote in a post shared on his Instagram account and FIFA's official channels.

"To those behind their pens and papers, behind their screens, spreading hate and false rumours, I want to say that while you are sitting behind, we at FIFA are on the front lines organising, working hard, and delivering the best show in the world.

"We experienced no violence, no incidents, 100% safety and security, only joy and happiness!

The build-up to the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States was dominated by fears over sky-high prices, geopolitical tension, the shadow of conflict and the threat of brutal summer heat across the three host nations.

Iran's participation against the backdrop of war with the United States, along with concerns over Haiti's domestic crisis and the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, brought renewed scrutiny to visa and travel restrictions.

Somali referee Omar Artan became arguably the highest-profile casualty of President Donald Trump's hardline immigration crackdown, when he was denied entry to the United States.

Infantino, however, defended FIFA's handling of the tournament.

"While you spread hatred, we worked tirelessly to unite two countries at war. Iran entered the United States without incident or conflict," he said.

"The Iranian team received visas to enter because football is about peace. It's not about politics."

"Countries facing serious health issues or other challenges were granted visas," Infantino added.

"You mentioned the few people denied visas and overlooked the millions who were approved, from all parts of the world."

'Most oppressed'

His remarks contrasted sharply with those of Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei, who said his side had been the "most oppressed" team at the World Cup. Star striker Mehdi Taremi called his team's treatment at the tournament a "disaster".

Infantino also addressed criticism of officiating at the World Cup after it emerged Trump had personally asked the FIFA president to review a one-match suspension handed to US striker Folarin Balogun, allowing him to face Belgium in the last 16.

European football's governing body UEFA were among those who were critical of the Balogun affair terming it "unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable" and said it "crossed a red line".

"Your dissatisfaction with a few decisions made by the competent authorities is understandable, but please refer to public records: such decisions are common in some of the most important leagues," said Infantino addressing his critics.

"Indeed, 'arguable' referees' decisions or 'strange' disciplinary rulings such as for instance potentially mistaken red or yellow cards or subsequent decisions not to ban players in certain situations are routine and widely accepted in some of the biggest leagues worldwide.

"It's curious that the same countries employing these practices are the ones criticising."

Related Topics:
FIFA World Cup

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Rodri #16 of Spain is presented the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and U.S. President Donald Trump as they celebrate the World Cup champions following the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

World champions Spain return home to heroes’ welcome

2m read
Rodri of Spain lifts the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy alongside U.S. President Donald Trump after the team’s victory following during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

Trump hands Rodri trophy and stays for celebrations

2m read
US President Donald Trump (C) speaks alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino at a FIFA Reception at Trump Tower on July 17, 2026 in New York City.

Trump to present trophy at World Cup 2026 final

3m read
Fifa President Gianni Infantino could expand the number of nations at the World Cup again in 2030

Why FIFA “examining” 64-nation World Cup benefits UAE

3m read