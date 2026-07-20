World champions Spain return home to heroes’ welcome

Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to line the streets
Spain returned home on Monday, a day after lifting their second men’s FIFA World Cup title in the United States.
Captain Rodri carried the trophy down the aircraft steps and then the squad paused briefly posed for photographs in front of the plane before heading into a packed day of celebrations. Their schedule included a reception with King Felipe VI at the Royal Palace, followed by a welcome from Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.
The celebrations were set to conclude with an open-top bus parade through the streets of Madrid, ending at the iconic Cibeles Square, where Spain’s national teams traditionally celebrate their major triumphs.
Hundreds of thousands of fans were expected to line the streets, and defender Marc Cucurella admitted the players were eager to celebrate with supporters.
“We are really looking forward to returning to Spain. Many people couldn’t be here, and we want to celebrate with everyone. I think we deserve a good celebration,” Cucurella said after the final.
Spain secured their second men’s FIFA World Cup title on Sunday with Ferran Torres scoring the extra-time winner in a 1-0 victory over Argentina.
King Felipe VI and members of the Spanish royal family were present at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to witness the historic triumph. Prime Minister Sánchez also celebrated the victory on X, writing: “WE ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS. Our national team is tremendous. Thanks, Team.”
The success capped a remarkable era for Spanish football. With the women’s team also reigning world champions, Spain became the first nation to simultaneously hold both the men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup titles.
While celebrations erupted across the country, reports also emerged of a tragic incident. According to local media, a 13-year-old boy died in the town of Rodrigo after a stone pillar from a fountain collapsed under the weight of several people celebrating on it.
Two others were reportedly injured when the pillar fell into the fountain, and local authorities announced a three-day period of mourning.