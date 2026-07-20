FIFA World Cup 2026: Teenager killed, two injured during celebrations in Spain

Victory party tragedy as collapsing monument kills 13-year-old, injures two
A teenager died and several people were injured during celebrations of Spain's victory in the World Cup after a fountain onto collapsed in the west of the country, local authorities and media said on Monday.
The Ciudad Rodrigo municipality expressed its condolences over the death of the teenager, saying what was meant to be a celebration of Spain’s World Cup triumph had turned into a tragedy.
"The city hall of Ciudad Rodrigo expresses its sadness and presents its condolences for the death of a boy of 13," the municipality said on a Facebook post.
Emergency services said they received calls shortly after 12:30am local time about a fountain collapsing on several people. Another young person was also reported injured.
"What should have been a celebration of Spain's team in the football World Cup turned into tragedy," it said, adding that several others were injured. "A few minutes after 12:30 am local time, rescue services received calls over a fountain collapsing on numerous people," emergency services said in a post on X, adding that another youth had been injured.
Local media reported that the fountain collapsed under the weight of numerous people who had climbed onto it to celebrate Spain's first World Cup victory since 2010 in the football-mad nation.
The tragedy came as Spain prepared to welcome its World Cup-winning team back home after their 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final in East Rutherford, United States.
The squad was scheduled to arrive in Madrid on Monday with the trophy before meeting King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
The players were also expected to take part in an open-top bus parade through central Madrid, ending at Cibeles Square, a traditional celebration site for national team victories.
Authorities expected around one million supporters to attend the celebrations in Madrid, with enhanced security and transport measures in place.
More than 2,000 police officers and 400 Civil Guard personnel were deployed to manage crowds.
Celebrations erupted across Spain after the team secured its second men’s World Cup title.
Fans gathered in cities and towns, waving national flags, setting off fireworks and chanting “Campeones!” after the final whistle.
The victory marked another major achievement for Spanish football, following the women’s national team’s 2023 World Cup triumph and the men’s Euro 2024 success.