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Marc Cucurella keeps his promise, gets tattoo of Spain manager after World Cup win

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in extra time to lift the FIFA World Cup 2026

Last updated:
Jai Rai
2 MIN READ
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Spain's defender #24 Marc Cucurella kisses the trophy after winning the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026.
Spain's defender #24 Marc Cucurella kisses the trophy after winning the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026.
AFP

Spain defender Marc Cucurella has honoured his World Cup final promise by getting a tattoo of head coach Luis de la Fuente after Spain’s triumph at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Before Spain faced Argentina in the World Cup final, the Chelsea defender vowed to tattoo De la Fuente’s face on his body if Spain became world champions.

'Promise kept'

Spain defeated Argentina to lift the World Cup, leaving Cucurella with no choice but to keep his word.

A week after celebrating his birthday, the 28-year-old shared a video on social media showing the tattoo being inked, along with the caption: “Promise kept.”

The tattoo features a portrait of De la Fuente holding the World Cup trophy in front of the number 26, commemorating Spain’s historic title-winning campaign.

Following Spain’s victory, De la Fuente joked that he fully expected his players to honour their promises.

“I’ve already told them, ‘Did you make a mistake?’” he said after the final. “They did, but they’ll enjoy it. I’m not so terribly ugly that they will need to put it somewhere nobody can see it. But it makes me laugh and I am proud they keep their promises.”

While Cucurella has lived up to his vow, several of his Spain teammates are still yet to fulfil theirs.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Ferran Torres has already backed away from his promise to shave his head if Spain won the World Cup. During Spain’s reception at the Zarzuela Palace, Princess Leonor reminded him of the pledge, asking, “Weren’t you going to shave your head?” Torres simply replied, “No, no.”

Teenage star Lamine Yamal has also yet to unveil the beard he promised to grow, while Pedri has not dyed his hair blonde and Gavi has not gone through with his pledge to colour his hair pink.

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