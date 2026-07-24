Why Marc Cucurella keeps his hair untied: An emotional story about his autistic son

Defender was on cloud nine after Spain recently won the FIFA World Cup
Marc Cucurella was on top of the world when Spain were crowned FIFA World Cup champions in 2026. But behind the celebrations was a deeply personal journey that has profoundly shaped the defender’s life away from football. Cucurella’s long, curly hair has become one of his most recognisable features on the pitch and off it. While his distinctive style has often attracted attention, there is an emotional reason behind the way he wears it. It is understood that he keeps his hair untied because it makes it easier for his autistic son, Mateo, to recognise him during matches.
The small detail reflects how closely Cucurella’s football career is intertwined with his role as a father, with even seemingly minor decisions influenced by his son’s needs.
Speaking on La Media Inglesa and in the documentary Married to the Game, Cucurella opened up emotionally about raising Mateo and how the experience has transformed his family’s everyday life, while also influencing major decisions about education, travel and even his football career.
“When we talk about Mateo …” Cucurella said before breaking down in tears.
The Spain defender explained that parents are often left unprepared for the challenges that can follow after their child is diagnosed with autism.
“Okay, your child is autistic. But the parents are not prepared for this. We had to learn everything from scratch,” he said.
For Cucurella, one of the most difficult experiences has been watching his son struggle while feeling unable to make things easier for him.
Those challenges became particularly evident when Mateo attended a mainstream school. Cucurella revealed that his son would often return home in tears and, on some occasions, had to be collected after spending only a few hours at school.
His partner, Claudia Rodriguez, recalled how emotionally difficult those moments were for both parents. She said they would take Mateo to school in the morning and sometimes return home in tears themselves after seeing how distressed he was.
Rodriguez also revealed that the family received limited support following Mateo’s diagnosis, leaving them to learn about autism and understand their son’s needs largely on their own.
Over time, the family has had to carefully consider how changes in location, routines, schedules, food, schooling and therapy could affect Mateo. As a result, even decisions about holidays and family activities now require detailed planning.
Rodriguez explained that the family considers how every decision might affect their son. While they may sometimes want to take part in certain activities, they choose to avoid them if they believe the experience could be overwhelming or unsuitable for Mateo.
Travel, in particular, can be challenging because holidays often involve several changes to his routine at once. Returning to familiar surroundings and maintaining a sense of stability, meanwhile, can help him feel more comfortable.
These considerations have become an important part of the family’s decision-making, extending from schooling and travel to Cucurella’s professional career.
Speaking to Radioestadio Noche, Cucurella said that whenever another club shows interest in signing him, the family first checks whether the area has suitable schools and access to therapy services for Mateo.
The defender stressed that his family’s well-being comes first, adding that having stability at home allows him to perform at his best on the pitch.
“If my family is doing well, I can also give my best on the field,” he said.
Cucurella and Rodriguez, who are also parents to Rio and Bella, said Mateo has brought immense happiness into their lives and helped them see the world from a different perspective.
“Even a small step forward brings more joy than anything else,” Cucurella said.
By sharing his family’s journey publicly, Cucurella also hopes to offer encouragement and support to other parents raising autistic children.
“I think kids like Mateo are amazing. He’s definitely changed our lives, brought us a lot of joy and allowed us to see the world differently,” he said.