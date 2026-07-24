Why Marc Cucurella keeps his hair untied: An emotional story about his autistic son

Marc Cucurella was on top of the world when Spain were crowned FIFA World Cup champions in 2026. But behind the celebrations was a deeply personal journey that has profoundly shaped the defender’s life away from football. Cucurella’s long, curly hair has become one of his most recognisable features on the pitch and off it. While his distinctive style has often attracted attention, there is an emotional reason behind the way he wears it. It is understood that he keeps his hair untied because it makes it easier for his autistic son, Mateo, to recognise him during matches.