Iranian dad helps blind 9-year-old son experience Ronaldo's goal as reaction melts hearts

Iranian father’s touching tactics board brings Ronaldo’s magic to blind son
Football is such an emotional sport and every now and then it gives us moments that remind us why it is called the beautiful game.
A few days ago, an Iranian father went viral after finding a brilliant way to help his blind son follow Switzerland's World Cup match against Qatar. Using a custom made tactics board, he guided his son's hands across the pitch while explaining every pass, every run and every attack. The match ended 1-1, but the video touched millions around the world.
Now, another video of the same father and son has surfaced, and somehow it is even more heartwarming.
This time, the father was recreating Cristiano Ronaldo's second goal in Portugal's 5 0 win over World Cup debutants Uzbekistan. As the move unfolded, he guided his son's hands across the tactics board while giving his own live commentary. The moment he told his son that Ronaldo had scored, the boy's reaction was absolutely priceless.
It is impossible not to smile watching it.
The clip is also another reminder of the impact Cristiano Ronaldo continues to have across the world. The Portuguese superstar is 41 years old, yet he still inspires millions of people from different countries, generations and backgrounds.
After being criticised for failing to score in Portugal's opening draw against DR Congo, Ronaldo answered in the best possible way with a brace against Uzbekistan as Portugal cruised to a 5-0 victory. It was another reminder that class is permanent.
But as special as Ronaldo's goals were, the biggest flowers have to go to the father.
The love, patience and effort he puts in to ensure his son experiences every moment of a football match is simply incredible. He did not just explain a goal. He made sure his son felt the build up, the excitement and the joy of seeing one of his heroes find the back of the net.
What a beautiful moment. Football really is for everyone.