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At 41, Ronaldo makes World Cup history with a feat no player has ever achieved

Cristiano Ronaldo has silenced the critics in emphatic fashion

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
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Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the 2026 World Cup Group K football match between Portugal and Uzbekistan at the Houston Stadium in Houston on June 23, 2026.
Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the 2026 World Cup Group K football match between Portugal and Uzbekistan at the Houston Stadium in Houston on June 23, 2026.
AFP-RONALDO SCHEMIDT

Cristiano Ronaldo has silenced the critics in emphatic fashion.

The Portugal captain came into the match against Uzbekistan without a goal in his previous 10 competitive appearances for Portugal across the World Cup and European Championship. Questions were being asked about whether the 41 year old could still deliver on the biggest stage.

Ronaldo struck twice in the first half as Portugal raced into a 3-0 lead, ending his World Cup goal drought and writing another chapter in his remarkable career. The goals took him to 10 World Cup goals, moving him clear of the legendary Eusebio and making him Portugal's outright top scorer in World Cup history. The first came from a low cross by Cancelo and some excellent movement from Ronaldo. The second followed a brilliant through ball from Bruno Fernandes.

The strikes also saw Ronaldo become the first player ever to score in six different World Cup tournaments:

  • 2006

  • 2010

  • 2014

  • 2018

  • 2022

  • 2026

It is yet another record for a player who continues to defy age and expectations. While Uzbekistan are making their first ever World Cup appearance and arrived at the tournament ranked 53rd in the FIFA rankings, making them one of the less fancied teams in the competition, the pressure on Ronaldo was still significant after his recent goal drought and the scrutiny surrounding his place in the Portugal attack.

Ronaldo has responded in the way great players often do, by finding the back of the net when the spotlight was at its brightest.

With Portugal already 3-0 ahead and Uzbekistan struggling to cope with the movement and quality of Roberto Martinez's side, Ronaldo could have further opportunities to add to his tally in the second half. A hat trick looks a realistic possibility if the game continues in the same fashion.

For now, the headlines belong to Ronaldo once again. After 10 consecutive World Cup and European Championship matches without a goal, he has broken the drought, become Portugal's leading World Cup scorer and extended his record as the only player to score in six different World Cup tournaments. At 41, he continues to make history.

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