Cristiano Ronaldo's major tournament drought reaches shocking new low after DR Congo draw

Portugal held as Ronaldo’s major tournament goal wait stretches to 10 games
Cristiano Ronaldo is staring at one of the most alarming statistics of his international career after Portugal were held to a shock draw by World Cup debutants DR Congo.
The African nation, ranked 46th in the FIFA rankings and only reaching the tournament through the intercontinental playoffs, produced one of the biggest surprises of the FIFA World Cup 2026 so far. Not only did they earn their first ever World Cup point, but they arguably played better than Portugal for large parts of the contest.
For DR Congo, it was a historic moment. Their only previous World Cup appearance came in 1974 when they competed as Zaire. They lost all three matches in that tournament, including a notorious 9-0 defeat to Yugoslavia, and left without a single point.
More than five decades later, they finally have a World Cup point to celebrate.
Portugal had taken the lead through Joao Neves, who powered home a header from a cross to put Roberto Martinez's side in front.
However, Newcastle United forward Yoane Wissa struck back before half time with a brilliant header of his own to level the scores. DR Congo continued to trouble Portugal throughout the match and looked the more dangerous side for long spells.
Portugal, meanwhile, appeared surprisingly flat and short of ideas. Ronaldo had two decent opportunities but was largely starved of service as DR Congo's disciplined defence kept the veteran striker quiet.
The result also highlighted a remarkable statistic involving Portugal's captain.
According to Opta, Ronaldo has now gone 10 consecutive matches at major international tournaments, namely the FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship, without scoring.
During that run, the five time Ballon d'Or winner has attempted 33 shots, with 11 on target, yet none have found the back of the net.
It is worth noting that Ronaldo has continued to score for Portugal during this period, including in the UEFA Nations League. However, Opta's statistic only covers matches played at the World Cup and European Championship, competitions widely regarded as the two biggest stages in international football.
For a player who has built his reputation on delivering in the biggest moments, going 10 straight World Cup and European Championship matches without a goal represents the longest such drought of his international career.