The Big Names Have Delivered - Can Ronaldo Do the Same

Mbappe, Haaland and Messi have all showed up at the World Cup, Ronaldo must do the same
Dubai: As football's biggest stars continue to make their mark at the World Cup, the spotlight now turns to Cristiano Ronaldo.
Portugal get their World Cup campaign under way against DR Congo at Houston Stadium and knowing the competitive nature of Ronaldo, he will be determined to replicate, if not better, the performances that we’ve seen from the game’s elite.
There were plenty of eyes on French captain Kylian Mbappe heading into France's opening World Cup clash with Senegal, especially after facing criticism from some Real Madrid supporters during the club season.
However, the 27-year-old responded in the best possible fashion, inspiring France to a 3-1 victory.
Mbappe broke the deadlock early in the second half with a composed finish before producing a sensational long-range strike to put the result beyond doubt.
In doing so, he once again underlined his reputation as one of football's biggest stars, taking his remarkable World Cup goal tally to 14.
Similar to Mbappe there was huge anticipation surrounding Erling Haaland heading into the first World Cup match of his career, and the Norwegian captain did not disappoint.
Leading the line against Iraq in Norway's Group I opener, Haaland produced a clinical display as his side cruised to a 4-1 victory.
The prolific striker scored twice, repeatedly causing problems for the Iraqi defence with his pace, power and movement, leaving defenders chasing shadows for much of the contest.
There were questions over whether Lionel Messi could still dominate on football's biggest stage at the age of 39, but the Argentine legend delivered a reminder of his enduring class as he inspired defending champions Argentina to victory over Algeria.
The iconic number 10 stole the show with a stunning hat-trick, opening the scoring with a sensational strike in the first half before adding two more goals after the break to seal a commanding win.
In doing so, Messi moved level with Miroslav Klose for the most goals scored in World Cup history, further cementing his place among the game's all-time greats.
With his long-time rival shining for Argentina, Messi's heroics will only add to the spotlight on Ronaldo ahead of the Congo game.
Few players arrive at a World Cup under as much scrutiny as Ronaldo, and the Portuguese icon faced plenty of criticism during Portugal's warm-up matches after missing several chances in front of goal.
Some fans on social media even questioned whether the 41-year-old could hold back one of the tournament's most talented squads in their pursuit of a first-ever World Cup triumph.
Yet football has a habit of providing the perfect stage for great players to answer their critics, and after seeing the likes of Mbappe, Haaland and Messi steal the headlines, Ronaldo now has the opportunity to remind the world why he is considered one of the greatest players of all time.
A match-winning display against Congo would be the perfect response to the doubters and a statement that Portugal's legendary captain still has plenty left to offer on football's biggest stage.