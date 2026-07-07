Erling Haaland’s love for Indian food revealed

As Norway gear up for the Fifa World Cup 2026 quarter-finals against England, football fans in India will have more to cheer about, having already seen three players of Indian origin play their part in this year’s showpiece with another being selected in his nation’s squad.

But his association with India dates back earlier than that. In June 2016, Norway U16 played an exhibition match against the India U17 team in Norway as hosts India prepared for the under-17 World Cup that year. The home team won 2-0, with a young Haaland scoring the opening goal in the 57th minute. While Norway were not part of the U17 World Cup itself, the striker did provide Indian fans who follow the game avidly, glimpses of what he was capable of at 15 years of age.

Norway’s super-striker Erling Haaland, who was joint-goalscoring leader on 7 goals alongside Messi and Kylian Mbappe ahead of the Argentina-Egypt Round of 16 clash, has suddenly become a big favourite among football fans in India, especially the Gen Z. On Monday, Indian social media and websites went to town over a video of the towering striker talking about his love for Indian food.

Cristiano Ronaldo has played his last World Cup match at 41, Lionel Messi is already 39 and likely playing his last as well. And while the GOAT debate among passionate football fans in India will continue to rage, there is a new 25-year-old kid in town who is taking over dinnertime conversations in Indian households.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.