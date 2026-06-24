Zlatan mocks Ronaldo after Portugal win at World Cup

Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo left no doubt about his message, making sure it was heard by everyone after netting twice in Portugal's 5-0 World Cup Group K victory over Uzbekistan.

After drawing a blank in Portugal's opening 1-1 stalemate with DR Congo in the countries opening game of the tournament, the 41-year-old responded in emphatic fashion, shouting "I am back" straight into the camera after inspiring his side to their victory in Houston.

Speaking as a pundit in the Fox Sports studio, the former AC Milan and Barcelona forward delivered a tongue-in-cheek response, saying: "It was a game to score. It was a game for Portugal to score a lot of goals. And regarding his message, I thought he never left.

It is not the first time Ibrahimovic has found himself at odds with Ronaldo.

The former Sweden striker has long been one of football's most outspoken figures and has frequently sided with Lionel Messi in the sport's greatest debate.

While Ibrahimovic has often praised Ronaldo's achievements and relentless work ethic, he has repeatedly described Messi's natural talent as unmatched, making his latest criticism of the Portuguese superstar's celebrations and comments the latest chapter in a long-running rivalry of opinions between two of football's biggest personalities.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.