Zlatan mocks Ronaldo after Portugal win at World Cup

The former Sweden forward made fun of Ronaldo after Portugal’s game against Uzbekistan
Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo left no doubt about his message, making sure it was heard by everyone after netting twice in Portugal's 5-0 World Cup Group K victory over Uzbekistan.
After drawing a blank in Portugal's opening 1-1 stalemate with DR Congo in the countries opening game of the tournament, the 41-year-old responded in emphatic fashion, shouting "I am back" straight into the camera after inspiring his side to their victory in Houston.
However, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was unimpressed by the celebration.
Speaking as a pundit in the Fox Sports studio, the former AC Milan and Barcelona forward delivered a tongue-in-cheek response, saying: "It was a game to score. It was a game for Portugal to score a lot of goals. And regarding his message, I thought he never left.
“I don't know why he says 'I'm back.'"
It is not the first time Ibrahimovic has found himself at odds with Ronaldo.
The former Sweden striker has long been one of football's most outspoken figures and has frequently sided with Lionel Messi in the sport's greatest debate.
While Ibrahimovic has often praised Ronaldo's achievements and relentless work ethic, he has repeatedly described Messi's natural talent as unmatched, making his latest criticism of the Portuguese superstar's celebrations and comments the latest chapter in a long-running rivalry of opinions between two of football's biggest personalities.