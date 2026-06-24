Nana Kwaku Bonsam claimed that he was 'working' on Harry Kane
What have we not seen in football? Apart from tactics, the traps, the ankle injuries, the drama (hello Zidane headbutt of 2006), football truly is more addictive and entertaining than any television soap. And this World Cup proves it: There's now a witch doctor from Ghana claiming that he can influence the game without stepping on the pitch.
We're not in delirium; it's true. Hello Nana Kwaku Bonsam, Ghana’s most talked-about traditional witch doctor, social media sensation, and now, unofficial headline-maker in England’s goalless night.
England arrived expecting business as usual: Harry Kane scoring, chances flowing, and qualification edges being sharpened. Instead, they left with something far less familiar, a 0-0 draw and a front-row seat to one of football’s strangest post-match conversations.
Despite a strong opening win against Croatia, Kane couldn’t find rhythm against Ghana. England dominated possession but lacked the finishing touch, while Ghana held firm to secure a result that left both teams level on four points in Group L.
On paper, it was a tactical stalemate. But this is the world that has internet.
Before kick-off, Nana Kwaku Bonsam allegedly claimed he had placed a spiritual curse on Harry Kane to stop him scoring in the World Cup clash. African Facts Zone on X tweeted, “Ghanaian Witch Doctor, Nana Kwaku Bonsam says he has placed a curse on Harry Kane not to score against Ghana at the FIFA World Cup.”
He said that he was “working on Harry Kane” and believed he knew “what work I must do to stop him,” while stressing he was not intending harm — only to neutralise England’s biggest threat.
He even suggested the effect would be temporary: enough to disrupt Kane’s performance against Ghana.
After the match, Kane’s unusually quiet outing, capped by a missed close-range opportunity, was enough for social media to do what it does best: connect dots, joke loudly, and turn a football match into folklore.
According to the Daily Star, Bonsam — whose name translates to “Devil of Wednesday” said ahead of the match that he already knew how he planned to neutralise England’s main attacking danger. “I am working on Harry Kane,” he said, adding that his past experience gave him confidence in what he needed to do.
“I have shown what I am capable of before so I know what work I must do to stop him.” He described himself as “very famous for my predictions,” before making it clear that his intentions were not harmful:
“I am not wishing him serious injury. It will be just enough to stop him against my country.”
He has long been associated with public spiritual claims during major tournaments. At the 2014 World Cup, he famously suggested he had influenced Cristiano Ronaldo’s knee injury ahead of Ghana’s clash with Portugal. a claim that drew global attention and plenty of scepticism.
This time, his presence felt more digital than physical. A viral figure in the build-up to Ghana’s match against Panama, he was seen performing gestures fans interpreted as ritual-like — blowing into the wind and chanting on the sidelines, adding to his growing online mythology.
After the England match, Bonsam reportedly doubled down in a Facebook video, claiming a change of heart.
In the video, he said he was now “going to release Harry Kane so that his next match he can score a goal,” while appearing to perform ritual-like actions on camera.
He also added a surprisingly warm tone to his message, writing:
“I am the most powerful spiritualist in the whole world now I am going to release Harry Kane so that his next match he can score a goal.”
And in a separate message that raised more eyebrows than answers, he added: “harry I will come and visit you ok we are brothers I love you soo much.”
Alright then.