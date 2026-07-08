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Jonjo Shelvey on England career: Greatest memories, best ever player and World Cup chances

The former Liverpool man looks back on his England career in an exclusive interview

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Jonjo Shevley discussed what it was like to play for England and alongside some of his idols growing up
Jonjo Shevley discussed what it was like to play for England and alongside some of his idols growing up

Dubai: Jonjo Shelvey enjoyed an illustrious career that saw him make more than 250 Premier League appearances, but for the former Liverpool man, nothing compared to the honour of representing England on the international stage.

Representing England six times, the Dubai resident says pulling on the Three Lions shirt remains one of the proudest achievements of his career.

Shelvey appeared as a guest on the sixth episode of ‘The Gulf News World Cup Podcast’.

"For me there is no greater achievement than playing for your country,” said Shelvey.

“My son loves football, and he was watching England in the World Cup the other day and said, ‘Dad, you used to play for them.’ It’s a nice feeling.”

After impressing at youth level, Jonjo Shelvey received his first senior England call-up under Roy Hodgson in October 2012 for FIFA World Cup qualifiers against San Marino and Poland.

The midfielder made his senior debut as a substitute in England's 5-0 victory over San Marino at Wembley Stadium, earning the first of his six international caps.

Almost three years later, Shelvey was recalled to the squad for another meeting with San Marino in a UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying match, where he made his first England start.

He produced a commanding display in the 6-0 win, was named man of the match, and capped his performance by threading through an assist for current England captain Harry Kane to score England's fifth goal as the Three Lions secured qualification for Euro 2016.

“I played San Marino on my debut then I played them again a few years later, won man of the match and assisted Harry Kane of all people, explained Shelvey.”

“I played with Kane quite a few times when we were a part of England’s youth sides. He’s a fantastic player and what I respect about him most is he did it the hard way in terms of going out on loan to lower league clubs, but he stuck to it, his mindset is what got him to the top.”

Despite reserving special praise for current England captain Harry Kane, it was another Three Lions striker who left the biggest impression on Shelvey during his time with the national team.

Having shared a dressing room with a host of Premier League stars, the midfielder singled out Wayne Rooney as the finest player he played alongside, hailing the Manchester United legend's all-round ability, leadership and influence.

“For me England’s greatest ever player is Wayne Rooney,” said the 34-year-old.

“He was just ridiculous, I think people don’t realise how good he was, he could play left-back and still be the best player on the pitch and for someone who can do that it’s just unbelievable.”

Shelvey featured on ‘The Gulf News World Cup Podcast’, just a day after England edged past DR Congo with a hard-fought 2-1 victory in the World Cup Round of 32.

While the former midfielder praised the Three Lions for finding a way to get the job done under pressure, he admitted he does not see them as the tournament favourites.

“It was a tough watch against Congo,” Shelvey admitted.

“But the main thing is they got through and credit to them for that, for me France or Argentina are the teams to win it but let’s see.”

England knew they would have to produce one of their finest performances of the tournament to overcome Mexico at the iconic Azteca Stadium in the Round of 16, and that's exactly what they did.

A battling display saw the Three Lions book their place in the World Cup quarter-finals, where they will now face an in-form Norway side.

Like millions of England supporters around the world, Shelvey will be watching on with hope that Thomas Tuchel’s men can continue their impressive run and take another step towards ending the nation's long wait for World Cup glory.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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