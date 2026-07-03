Kurt Zouma on the Secret Behind France's Dominance

The former Chelsea defender discusses France's winning formula in exclusive interview
Dubai: France's conveyor belt of world-class talent has once again been on full display at the World Cup, and few know the winning culture of Les Bleus better than former international Kurt Zouma, who has earnt 11 caps for his country.
Since 2016, France have reached an astonishing three major international finals, with Zouma's time in the national team coinciding with one of the most successful eras in the country's history.
Zouma appeared as a guest on the fifth episode of ‘The Gulf News World Cup Podcast’.
“The expectation on France is always high because of the amount of talent we produce,” explained Zouma.
“In every position now, you have three or four players who can play and can do really well, we’re gifted as a nation.”
Before making his name as one of the Premier League’s most promising young defenders at Chelsea, Zouma rose through the ranks at French side Saint-Étienne, where his rapid development marked him out as a standout talent from an early age.
He also made 40 appearances across France’s youth levels from U16 to U21, before earning his first senior international call-up in March 2015.
It is this strong youth infrastructure in France that the now Dubai-based defender credits when discussing the nation’s ability to consistently produce elite-level talent.
“In France the young players have the best academies that they come through, and this helps them to become the player the country needs,” said the 31-year-old.
“When you look at the men’s national team you should also look at the younger age groups, this is where the players are developed and they all have so much quality.”
For the past decade, France have carried an intimidating aura into major tournaments, built on the sheer depth and quality of their squad, and Zouma explained that much of this comes from the fact that many of these players feature for Europe’s biggest clubs, allowing them to thrive under pressure on the international stage.
He also pointed again to France’s strong youth international structure, where many of the current stars have progressed through the same age groups together, making it easier for them to gel seamlessly when stepping up to senior level.
“All the other nations are scared,” Zouma joked.
“The players that get selected for the France squad all play for big clubs which makes a difference in terms of experience and dealing with pressure.
“When most players join their national team, it can feel different because you don’t know the other players and the chemistry can be off but with France they have been playing together since a young age.”
One player who perfectly epitomises this generation of French talent is current captain Kylian Mbappé.
Rising through the ranks at Monaco, he burst onto the European stage during a remarkable Champions League run in, where his pace, composure and fearlessness immediately marked him out as a generational talent.
That rapid ascent saw him earn a place in the senior national team, and he went on to play a decisive role in France’s 2018 World Cup triumph, famously becoming the youngest player ever to score in a World Cup final.
Now at Real Madrid after establishing himself as Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time leading goalscorer, Mbappé is already shaping a legacy that could see him go down as one of the greatest players in World Cup history.
Zouma, who has shared multiple squads with him, has pointed to Mbappé as the prime example of how France continue to produce world-class talent.
“With Mbappé you knew straight away what he was about,” stated the two-time Premier League winner.
“He is different, you knew he was going to be a dangerous player and his personality and drive is what makes him the player he is.”