Sarpreet Singh embraces Indian roots on World Cup stage

The Kiwi midfielder made history for India on the FIFA World Cup stage
Dubai: Sarpreet Singh became the first-ever player of Indian origin to start a FIFA World Cup match when he featured in New Zealand’s tournament opener against Iran on Tuesday.
The midfielder was involved in both goals for the All Whites, who had to settle for a 2-2 draw in their Group G match.
In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, the 27-year-old opened up about his World Cup debut, admitting he knew he was on the verge of making history long before the referee blew the first whistle.
“It was a dream come true for myself and my teammates, for many of us it was our first World Cup, so it was a special moment,” said Singh.
“I saw things circulating around on the internet before the game and from my background I was aware of the potential history I could make. For me it’s a privilege to be able to be the first Singh to represent at the World Cup.
“I’m the first but I hope they’ll be many more down the line to come.”
Singh discussed his family roots, explaining how his parents left Jalandhar, India, in pursuit of a better life in New Zealand.
He touches on how representing New Zealand on the world stage carries extra significance because it allows him to honour the sacrifices his parents made, and also expresses immense pride in both his Punjabi heritage.
“They made the decision to move out of Jalandhar, they built a life for me and my siblings, so I think it’s very extra special for me to be able to represent them on the world stage,” he stated.
“Also, to my culture and my people, I’m very grateful and thankful for their support and all the support I received from all over the world.”
Singh's rise through the professional game has been equally remarkable as his historic World Cup debut.
The attacking midfielder, who recently rejoined Wellington Phoenix, burst onto the international scene with the club before earning a dream move to German giants Bayern Munich in 2019.
Later that year, he made history as the first player of Indian descent to appear in the Bundesliga when he made his senior Bayern debut, a milestone he admits was something he never imagined growing up.
“Growing up you just dream of becoming a professional football so I’m very happy that I can play at this level and perform for my nation and everyone that I represent,” said the 27-year-old.
“My story shows that it’s possible, it’s not been common so far, but I do believe in the future there is a lot of talent there and we’ll see more and more successful players from Indian heritage.”
Singh’s recent World Cup appearance came couple of days after Australian winger Nishan Velupillay, who also has Indian roots, made his World Cup debut during the Socceroos' 2-0 win over Turkey.
The New Zealand No. 10 says that, with the right infrastructure, development pathways and support systems in place, there is no reason why footballers of Indian heritage cannot thrive on the world's biggest stages and compete at the highest level of the game.
“It shows that there is a lot of potential, and I think with the right development, better facilities and better structures in place I’m confident there will be more players like me.
“I definitely believe there’s enough quality and talent there.”
Despite being the world's most populous nation and home to millions of passionate football fans, India has never played at a FIFA World Cup, one of the biggest sporting events on the planet.
A combination of factors has contributed to the country's struggles on the international stage.
However, there is increasing optimism about the future of Indian football and Singh believes it is only a matter of time before their absence at the World Cup comes to an end.
“Everything has to start from the top and work its way down,” explained Singh. “You have got to have a good structure in place for the top men’s team, and it’s got to go all the way down to the academy.
“It must be a pathway that’s aligned, I think there needs to be a lot of investment into the game because there is a lot of potential, but I do think sooner rather than later we’ll see India at the World Cup.
Singh and his New Zealand teammates will next take on Egypt in Vancouver as the All Whites continue their quest to reach the knockout stages of a FIFA World Cup for the first time in the nation's history.