India's Anahat Singh makes history, ends Egypt’s 15-year junior squash reign

India’s No 1 produced a commanding performance against Salem to claim the historic title
India’s Anahat Singh scripted history on Saturday by becoming the first Indian squash player to win the World Squash Junior Championships girls’ singles title, defeating Egypt’s Ruqayya Salem 3-0 in the 2026 final.
The top-seeded Anahat, India’s No. 1 player, produced a commanding performance against second seed Salem, winning 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 to claim the historic title, according to Olympics.com. Her triumph surpassed Joshna Chinappa’s runner-up finish in 2005, which had stood as India’s best-ever performance at the junior world championships for more than two decades.
The 18-year-old was in complete control throughout the final and capped a dominant campaign in which she dropped just two games across six matches.
Anahat began her run with a straight-games victory over Australian qualifier Lilly Wilson before defeating Hong Kong China’s Pui Yin Chloe Lo and Malaysia’s Doyce Ye San Lee to reach the quarter-finals.
She then defeated Egypt’s Habiba Rizk 3-1 (11-7, 11-5, 6-11, 11-9) in the last eight before overcoming another Egyptian, Barb Sameh, 3-1 (11-3, 8-11, 11-4, 11-6) in the semi-finals.
Her victory over Salem also ended Egypt’s long-standing dominance in the junior girls’ world championship, with Egyptian players having held the title since 2011.
Anahat had already ended India’s 15-year wait for an individual medal at the junior world championships last year, winning bronze in Cairo. This time, she went one step further by securing the gold and etching her name in Indian squash history.
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated Anahat on her landmark achievement.
“History Made! Congratulations to Anahat Singh (@Anahat_Singh13) on becoming the first Indian ever to win the World Squash Junior Championship. A phenomenal achievement and a proud moment for every Indian,” Mandaviya wrote on X.
Anahat also benefited from the absence of four-time champion Amina Orfi of Egypt, who was no longer eligible to compete in the junior event, according to Olympics.com.
She was the only Indian player to make a deep run in the girls’ singles draw. Rudra Singh, Anika Dubey and Saanvi Kalanki were eliminated in the round of 32.
In the boys’ singles, reigning Asian junior champion Aryaveer Dewan was India’s best performer, reaching the last 16. Yusha Nafees and Gurveer Singh exited in the round of 32, while Purav Rambhia was knocked out in the round of 64.
Currently ranked No. 20 in the world on the senior PSA Tour, Anahat will now look to build on her historic junior success as squash prepares to make its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games.