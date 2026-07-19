India’s Sindhu secures maiden Japan Open crown

Defeats home favourite and world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi in the final
Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu ended a wait of more than two years for a title by producing a commanding display to defeat home favourite and world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 21-17 in the women’s singles final of the BWF Japan Open Super 750 on Sunday.
The victory secured Sindhu’s maiden Japan Open crown, her first Super 750 title, and made her the first Indian shuttler to win the prestigious tournament. It also marked her biggest triumph since lifting the BWF World Championships title in 2019.
Playing in front of a packed Tokyo crowd against a three-time world champion, Sindhu controlled the rallies with sharp net play, thunderous smashes and disciplined shot selection to outclass Yamaguchi in straight games.
Sindhu made an aggressive start, racing to a 3-0 lead before Yamaguchi recovered to draw level. The opening game remained evenly poised, with the Japanese star edging ahead at the mid-game interval.
The momentum shifted after the break when Sindhu won a gripping 36-shot rally to level the scores before taking charge with crisp net exchanges and devastating cross-court winners. She opened up a 16-12 advantage and, despite Yamaguchi’s late fightback, held her nerve. Consecutive attacking winners and an error from the Japanese gave Sindhu three game points, and she sealed the opener with a precise push into the backhand corner.
Carrying that confidence into the second game, Sindhu dominated from the outset. She repeatedly forced Yamaguchi onto the back foot before finishing rallies with her trademark steep smashes. A demanding 44-shot exchange highlighted her superior fitness and determination as she built an 8-3 lead before extending it to 11-7 at the interval.
Yamaguchi mounted one final challenge, cutting the deficit to 14-12 and later 19-17, but Sindhu remained composed. Two powerful smashes restored her cushion before she earned three championship points. The match ended when Yamaguchi’s return landed long, with a successful video review confirming the call.
The victory was particularly significant as Sindhu had not beaten Yamaguchi in a completed match since 2021. Against an opponent appearing in her sixth Japan Open final, the Indian produced one of her most complete performances in recent years, showcasing the attacking flair and tactical maturity that have defined her career.