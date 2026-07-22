Sindhu carries winning form from Japan Open to China

Two-time Olympic medallist prevailed over Unnati Hooda 21-14, 9-21, 21-10
India’s star shuttler PV Sindhu continued her impressive run of form at the China Open, defeating Unnati Hooda in a thrilling three-game opening-round clash in Changzhou.
The two-time Olympic medallist prevailed 21-14, 9-21, 21-10 against the 18-year-old in 56 minutes to advance to the next round.
The victory also saw Sindhu avenge her defeat to Unnati from last year’s edition of the tournament. The 18-year-old, currently ranked World No. 24, had stunned Sindhu in three games in the pre-quarter-finals of the 2025 China Open.
Following her win, Sindhu appeared to send out a cryptic message in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
“The future knocked. The present answered. Some seats aren’t offered. They’re earned,” she wrote, leaving fans speculating about the meaning behind her words.
Despite their familiarity with each other’s game, Sindhu and Unnati were involved in a closely fought battle on Wednesday. Sindhu looked composed and largely error-free, carrying the momentum from her Japan Open triumph, while Unnati impressed with her fighting spirit and refused to let her more experienced opponent dominate the contest.
However, Sindhu raised her level when it mattered most, pulling away in the deciding game to seal a hard-fought victory.
Earlier in the day, India’s Ayush Shetty also registered an impressive win, defeating World No. 11 Alwi Farhan in another three-game battle. The World No. 23 prevailed 21-17, 9-21, 21-17 in a contest that lasted nearly an hour.