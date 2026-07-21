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India vs Pakistan clash scheduled in Asian Legends League: When will it happen?

India vs Pakistan in Asian Legends League: Date, possible squad and details

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Chetan Sharma with Irfan Pathan, Upul Tharanga and Asghar Afghan during the press conference to announce the details of the inaugural Asian Legends League.
Chetan Sharma with Irfan Pathan, Upul Tharanga and Asghar Afghan during the press conference to announce the details of the inaugural Asian Legends League.
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The Asian Legends League is back for its second season, bringing together some of the biggest retired stars from across Asia. But one fixture has already grabbed everyone's attention. India and Pakistan are once again scheduled to face each other.

The inaugural edition in 2025 was well received by fans, with Asian Stars defeating Indian Royals in the final. Following that success, the organisers have brought the tournament back, with the second season set to get underway later this month.

India and Pakistan set for another showdown

Season 2 of the Asian Legends League begins on July 30 in Lusaka, Zambia, with six teams battling it out for the title. Indian Royals, Pakistan Panthers, Sri Lankan Lions, Bangladesh Tigers, Afghanistan Pathans and Asian Stars will compete in 15 league matches before the playoffs.

The tournament will follow an IPL style format with Qualifier 1, the Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and the final, which is scheduled for August 10.

The biggest talking point, however, is the India Pakistan fixture on August 2.

The two nations have not played each other since relations deteriorated following the controversial 2025 Asia Cup, where players reportedly refused to shake hands after the final and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi's trophy celebration sparked further debate.

There is another question hanging over this fixture as well.

Earlier this year, several former Indian cricketers, including Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan, pulled out of a Legends League fixture against Pakistan. Whether the Indian Royals players take a similar stand in the Asian Legends League remains to be seen. As things stand, though, the match is still part of the official schedule.

Yusuf Pathan to captain Indian Royals

The Indian Royals squad features several familiar names from India's golden generation.

World Cup winner Yusuf Pathan will captain the side, while Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Naman Ojha, Harbhajan Singh and Shahbaz Nadeem are also part of the squad.

Interestingly, a few of those players were among the cricketers who declined to play against Pakistan in the Legends League. Whether they will now take the field against Pakistan Panthers remains one of the biggest storylines heading into the tournament.

Pakistan Panthers also boast star power

Pakistan Panthers will be led by former all rounder Mohammad Hafeez.

The squad includes Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Kamran Akmal and Sharjeel Khan, while the bowling attack features experienced names such as Sohail Tanvir, Yasir Shah, Saeed Ajmal and Wahab Riaz.

On paper, both teams are packed with former international stars.

Now, all eyes will be on August 2. If the fixture goes ahead as scheduled, fans could witness the return of one of cricket's greatest rivalries.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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