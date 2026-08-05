Former Pakistan cricketers face PCB ban over unauthorised league

Zambia Cricket Union clarified Asian Legends League had not been sanctioned or approved
Former Pakistan players could face disciplinary action for taking part in the Asian Legends League in Zambia without obtaining the mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
In a statement released after the tournament got under way, the PCB said it had taken “serious notice” of the participation of former Pakistan players in what it described as an unsanctioned event. The board said any player found to have participated without prior approval would face penalties, including restrictions on future overseas league participation and roles within Pakistan cricket.
“In light of the above, the following disciplinary measures will be taken on individuals found to have participated in the said unsanctioned event without obtaining the requisite approvals from the PCB. A ban of two years from the issuance of any PCB No Objection Certificate (NOC) for participation in approved overseas cricket leagues or events. [And] Ineligibility for any cricketing, coaching, consultancy, mentoring and/or other assignments with the PCB and the PSL for a period of two years,” the PCB said in its statement.
The PCB’s warning came days after the Zambia Cricket Union, the country’s official governing body, clarified that the Asian Legends League had neither been sanctioned nor approved by it. The tournament began on July 30.
“The PCB remains fully committed to upholding the ICC regulations and safeguarding the integrity and governance of the game,” the statement added. “The board reiterates that all current and former cricketers seeking to participate in overseas cricket events requiring PCB clearance must obtain the necessary approvals and NOCs prior to participation.”
According to Cricinfo, the PCB believes the breach has already occurred. One of the tournament’s six teams, Pakistan Panthers, is made up entirely of former Pakistan internationals and has already played two matches.
The report added that Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Tanvir and Umar Akmal travelled to Lusaka after signing up for the competition but withdrew before playing after learning that the event lacked the required approvals from the International Cricket Council (ICC). However, several other former Pakistan cricketers are believed to have participated in the tournament.
The Asian Legends League also features Indian Royals, Sri Lankan Lions, Bangladesh Tigers, Afghanistan Pathans and Asian Stars, with players representing nine nationalities. Among all the participating cricket boards, the PCB is the only one to have publicly declared its players’ involvement a breach of regulations and threatened disciplinary action.