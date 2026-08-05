Former Pakistan cricketers face PCB ban over unauthorised league

“In light of the above, the following disciplinary measures will be taken on individuals found to have participated in the said unsanctioned event without obtaining the requisite approvals from the PCB. A ban of two years from the issuance of any PCB No Objection Certificate (NOC) for participation in approved overseas cricket leagues or events. [And] Ineligibility for any cricketing, coaching, consultancy, mentoring and/or other assignments with the PCB and the PSL for a period of two years,” the PCB said in its statement.