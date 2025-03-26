Cars under loan may face border delays without an NOC, here’s how to avoid it
Dubai: If you are planning to drive to Oman during from the UAE, be aware that drivers of vehicles under a loan or mortgage may need a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their bank. A recent traveller's experience at the UAE-Oman border has highlighted the importance of being prepared for this requirement.
Reader's experience:
A long-term UAE resident who had frequently driven to Oman without issues recounted a recent experience in which they were stopped at the UAE border and asked to provide a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their bank because their car was mortgaged. The bank informed them that they would need to deposit an amount equal to the outstanding loan, plus a two per cent fee, and wait three working days for the NOC to be issued. This unexpected requirement caused delays and uncertainty for the traveller.
For expatriates driving a mortgaged vehicle into Oman, banks and border authorities typically require the following:
A No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the bank.
A refundable security deposit (in some cases).
Fulfilment of additional conditions specified by the bank.
“In most cases, banks require the vehicle owner to obtain an NOC, sometimes submit a refundable security deposit, and meet certain conditions before granting permission to take the vehicle across the border,” explained Anudeep Raghuthaman, head of sales at Dollar Car Rental.
This process can involve a waiting period and additional documentation, making it important for travellers to plan ahead.
“While the Hatta (Al Wajajah) border is one of the most frequently utilized crossings between the UAE and Oman, similar requirements may apply at alternative checkpoints such as Meyzad, Dibba, and Al Darah,” he explained.
Travellers should check with both their financial institution and the relevant border authorities to confirm whether an NOC is necessary for their chosen crossing. For those opting to rent a vehicle, rental companies that permit cross-border travel typically provide the necessary documentation and insurance, simplifying the process and reducing the uncertainty surrounding border regulations.
Note: Some UAE banks may require additional conditions before issuing an NOC for a financed vehicle to travel outside the country, as the vehicle is used as collateral for the loan. These conditions vary by bank and may include providing additional security or collateral. To avoid any issues, it is recommended to contact your bank’s auto finance department before traveling to understand their specific requirements for taking a mortgaged vehicle to Oman or other GCC countries.
Travellers seeking a more convenient solution may prefer to rent a car instead. Rental companies that permit cross-border travel generally provide the necessary NOC and insurance coverage for Oman, ensuring a smoother experience.
“Renting a vehicle with Oman insurance coverage simplifies the process and avoids the complexities tied to mortgaged vehicles,” Raghuthaman added. He also mentioned that Dollar Car Rental offers dedicated ‘Oman-ready vehicles’ with insurance included, reducing paperwork and uncertainty at the border.
Suhale Showkat, head of retail at Thrifty Car Rental, noted that their company provides dedicated cross-border rental options that include insurance coverage for Oman. “While we ensure a smooth process on our end, we always advise customers to check the latest border regulations for a hassle-free trip,” he said.
"For us, we allow renters to take vehicles across borders, including into Oman, provided they obtain prior authorisation from us. Additionally, renters must ensure they have the required insurance coverage for cross-border travel," Showkat added.
He added that this eliminates the uncertainty that many personal vehicle owners face regarding NOCs and ensures a smoother journey.
We offer vehicles that are pre-approved for travel to Oman, complete with the necessary permissions and insurance. This ensures that customers can cross the border smoothly, without the need for additional approvals or last-minute paperwork. For those planning a trip to Oman, renting a vehicle eliminates uncertainty, making the journey stress-free and convenient.
An NOC is typically required for privately owned, mortgaged vehicles at UAE-Oman border crossings. However, its application may differ based on the specific border crossing and circumstances, and it is not a consistently enforced requirement.
If you plan to drive your car to Oman and it is under a loan or mortgage, it is advisable to check with your bank and arrange for a No Objection Certificate (NOC). While you may not always be asked to provide this document at the border, having it on hand can help you avoid potential delays or being turned back.
To apply for an NOC, you need to be aware that your bank will typically require a cash deposit equivalent to a percentage of your outstanding loan amount before issuing the certificate.
In addition to the NOC, you will need to carry the following documents:
Valid car insurance that covers Oman.
Valid vehicle registration (Mulkiya) and driving licence.
Valid passport and Emirates ID.
For those taking their own car, before you decide to travel, contact your insurance provider to find out if your policy includes Oman coverage. Major insurance companies in the UAE offer Oman coverage for free along with their comprehensive cover, according to Hitesh Motwani, the Chief Marketing Officer at InsuranceMarket.ae, explained to Gulf News in a previous article.
In case your current motor insurance does not cover you for driving in Oman, you can purchase a policy at the border. Motor insurance for Oman is also referred to as an ‘Orange Card.’ Motwani explained the ‘Orange Card’ can also be purchased at the border, but this is limited to ‘third-party cover’ only. In case of an accident, your car will not be covered.
When purchasing the insurance policy at the border, the minimum duration of the policy that you can purchase is for five days, which costs approximately Dh106 to Dh150.
This article was published on March 26, 2025 and has been updated since.