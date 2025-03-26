Reader's experience:

A long-term UAE resident who had frequently driven to Oman without issues recounted a recent experience in which they were stopped at the UAE border and asked to provide a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their bank because their car was mortgaged. The bank informed them that they would need to deposit an amount equal to the outstanding loan, plus a two per cent fee, and wait three working days for the NOC to be issued. This unexpected requirement caused delays and uncertainty for the traveller.