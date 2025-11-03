Man ordered to pay Dh96,992 after failing to settle 351-day car rental bill

Abu Dhabi court rules in favour of car rental company after year-long unpaid hire
Abu Dhabi: A young man has been ordered by the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court of First Instance to pay Dh96,992 to a car rental company after hiring a vehicle for 351 days and failing to pay the agreed fees, Emarat Al Youm reported.
According to court documents, the rental company filed a lawsuit demanding Dh105,300 plus 12 per cent legal interest, as well as court fees, expenses and legal costs. It said the defendant had rented a car on October 18, 2024, and returned it on October 4, 2025, incurring rental charges of Dh300 per day during that period. He also committed several traffic violations while using the car.
Although the defendant paid part of the amount, Dh96,992 remained outstanding, and he stopped communicating with the company despite repeated demands for payment. The company submitted the signed rental contract, vehicle licence and an official record of the traffic fines as evidence.
During the hearings, the defendant attended and asked for time to reach a settlement. However, in the following session, the company confirmed that no agreement had been reached, and the defendant failed to appear again.
In its ruling, the court confirmed the total rental cost was Dh105,300 and rejected the company’s request to add VAT, stating that the contract did not exclude it and therefore the agreed rate included tax. After deducting the amount already paid by the defendant, the remaining balance owed was Dh96,992. It ordered the man to pay the outstanding sum and cover court fees and legal expenses.
