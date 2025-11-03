GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

Man ordered to pay Dh96,992 after failing to settle 351-day car rental bill

Abu Dhabi court rules in favour of car rental company after year-long unpaid hire

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
The court ordered the man to pay the outstanding sum and cover court fees and legal expenses.
The court ordered the man to pay the outstanding sum and cover court fees and legal expenses.
Shutterstock

Abu Dhabi: A young man has been ordered by the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court of First Instance to pay Dh96,992 to a car rental company after hiring a vehicle for 351 days and failing to pay the agreed fees, Emarat Al Youm reported.

According to court documents, the rental company filed a lawsuit demanding Dh105,300 plus 12 per cent legal interest, as well as court fees, expenses and legal costs. It said the defendant had rented a car on October 18, 2024, and returned it on October 4, 2025, incurring rental charges of Dh300 per day during that period. He also committed several traffic violations while using the car.

Although the defendant paid part of the amount, Dh96,992 remained outstanding, and he stopped communicating with the company despite repeated demands for payment. The company submitted the signed rental contract, vehicle licence and an official record of the traffic fines as evidence.

During the hearings, the defendant attended and asked for time to reach a settlement. However, in the following session, the company confirmed that no agreement had been reached, and the defendant failed to appear again.

In its ruling, the court confirmed the total rental cost was Dh105,300 and rejected the company’s request to add VAT, stating that the contract did not exclude it and therefore the agreed rate included tax. After deducting the amount already paid by the defendant, the remaining balance owed was Dh96,992. It ordered the man to pay the outstanding sum and cover court fees and legal expenses.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The ruling ordered the defendant to pay the full disputed amount, Dh5,110, plus Dh1,500 in moral and material damages.

Fake apartment rental scam costs Abu Dhabi man Dh6,610

2m read
Defendant returned only Dh1,500 and refused to pay back the remaining amount.

UAE businessman convicted for fake Golden Visa offer

1m read
The court ruled in favor of the car rental company after it presented documents substantiating its claim.

Man to pay Dh78k for failing 1,299 day car rental dues

1m read
Buyer’s bid to replace 2025 model dismissed due to missing signatures and translations.

Man’s lawsuit for ‘faulty’ 2025 car dismissed

2m read