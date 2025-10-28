Man rents car for 1,299 days, fails to pay dues, and is ordered to repay Dh78,867 with interest

Company eventually recovered the vehicle, calculating that he owed a total of Dh224,672
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court (First Instance) has ordered a man to pay Dh78,867 plus 3 per cent annual interest to a car rental company after he failed to settle outstanding rental payments and traffic fines in connection with a long-term vehicle lease, Al Khaleej newspaper reported.
Court documents showed that the man had rented a car from the company for a daily fee of Dh150, but did not pay the amounts due.
The company eventually recovered the vehicle after 1,299 days, calculating that he owed a total of Dh224,672, which included rental charges, Dh22,575 in traffic fines, Dh3,747 in repair costs for damages caused in a road accident, a contractual compensation fee of Dh3,500, and Dh10,105 in taxes.
After deducting Dh155,910 already paid by the defendant, the remaining balance due amounted to Dh78,867.
The court ruled in favor of the car rental company after it presented documents substantiating its claim, ordering the man to pay the outstanding amount with interest.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox