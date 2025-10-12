Man ordered to repay Dh115,000 loan to woman in Abu Dhabi

Court rules written debt acknowledgment proves liability
Abu Dhabi: An Abu Dhabi court has ruled in favour of a woman who loaned Dh115,000 to a man to help him through financial hardship, after he failed to repay the amount despite signing a debt acknowledgment, Emarat Al Youm reported.
The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court ordered the man to return the full amount along with Dh2,000 in compensation for depriving the woman of the opportunity to use her funds.
According to court records, the woman filed a lawsuit seeking repayment of Dh115,000, plus interest and Dh10,000 in damages, asserting that she had lent the money in good faith and obtained a signed “Debt Commitment Letter” from the defendant confirming his obligation to repay it. Despite this, he refused to return the money.
The court noted that the plaintiff submitted copies of the loan agreement signed by the defendant, which served as clear proof of indebtedness.
The man, despite being officially notified, failed to appear before the court or submit any defence or evidence showing that he had settled the debt.
In its judgment, the court ruled that the defendant’s failure to fulfil his obligation caused financial harm to the plaintiff, depriving her of the use of her funds.
The court therefore ordered the defendant to repay the Dh115,000 loan and pay Dh2,000 in compensation, in addition to covering court fees and legal expenses.
