UAE court orders man to repay Dh447,000 after loan dispute

The court also ordered the defendant to pay Dh40,000 for material and moral damages
The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a man to repay Dh447,000 to another after failing to return a loan provided in instalments, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.
The ruling followed a civil lawsuit in which the plaintiff requested repayment of the funds, along with legal interest at a rate of 9 per cent from the date of the claim until full settlement.
The court also ordered the defendant to pay Dh40,000 in compensation for material and moral damages, lost earnings, and associated losses, including legal interest at 9 per cent from the date of the claim.
According to court documents, the plaintiff had lent Dh447,000 to the defendant, with the funds transferred in multiple instalments to the defendant’s bank account, as confirmed by official bank transfer receipts. The defendant failed to repay the amount as agreed and delayed repayment, prompting the plaintiff to file the lawsuit.
In its judgment, the court affirmed the debt and required the defendant to take an oath acknowledging that the transferred funds were a loan, solidifying the plaintiff’s claim.
