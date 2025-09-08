Woman helps friend with Dh100,000; Abu Dhabi Court orders him to repay

In its reasoning, the court confirmed that the defendant admitted to receiving Dh100,000 from the plaintiff as a loan, but the dispute centered on the repayment timeline. The man insisted repayment was not yet due, while the woman demanded repayment due to her own circumstances. The court found that the WhatsApp messages—acknowledged by the defendant—clearly showed his willingness to repay but inability to do so at present. This, the court ruled, invalidated his defense. It also considered his request for an oath to be abusive, noting he provided no evidence to clear his liability.

In his defense, the man admitted receiving the money but argued that repayment was not yet due, claiming the loan was conditional on the completion of construction or the availability of funds. He requested that the case be dismissed as premature, or alternatively rejected, or that he be granted more time to repay in installments, or that an expert be appointed to review the communications.

According to case details, the woman filed a lawsuit demanding the man return the Dh100,000 along with 12% legal interest from the date of the claim until full payment, in addition to court fees and expenses. She also requested that the judgment be executed immediately without the need for a guarantee. She explained that she had transferred the amount to him as a loan, given his financial circumstances, as the two shared a relationship of trust and acquaintance.

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.