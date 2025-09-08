Woman helps friend with Dh100,000; Abu Dhabi Court orders him to repay

The court noted that the defendant failed to provide any evidence clearing him of the debt
The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court has ordered a young man to return Dh100,000 to a woman who had transferred the amount to his bank account, after he refused to repay it.
The court noted that the defendant failed to provide any evidence clearing him of the debt.
According to case details, the woman filed a lawsuit demanding the man return the Dh100,000 along with 12% legal interest from the date of the claim until full payment, in addition to court fees and expenses. She also requested that the judgment be executed immediately without the need for a guarantee. She explained that she had transferred the amount to him as a loan, given his financial circumstances, as the two shared a relationship of trust and acquaintance.
The plaintiff stated that despite repeated demands for repayment, the man stalled. To support her claim, she submitted copies of WhatsApp conversations between them, a transfer receipt from her account to his, and a bank certificate in his name.
In his defense, the man admitted receiving the money but argued that repayment was not yet due, claiming the loan was conditional on the completion of construction or the availability of funds. He requested that the case be dismissed as premature, or alternatively rejected, or that he be granted more time to repay in installments, or that an expert be appointed to review the communications.
In its reasoning, the court confirmed that the defendant admitted to receiving Dh100,000 from the plaintiff as a loan, but the dispute centered on the repayment timeline. The man insisted repayment was not yet due, while the woman demanded repayment due to her own circumstances. The court found that the WhatsApp messages—acknowledged by the defendant—clearly showed his willingness to repay but inability to do so at present. This, the court ruled, invalidated his defense. It also considered his request for an oath to be abusive, noting he provided no evidence to clear his liability.
Accordingly, the court ruled that the defendant must pay the plaintiff Dh100,000 plus legal interest at a rate of 3% from the date the case was filed until full repayment, capped at the principal amount. All other claims were dismissed.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox