Abu Dhabi court rejects woman’s Dh20,000 claim after theft acquittal

The plaintiff argued that the false accusation caused her both material and moral harm

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi: A woman has lost a civil lawsuit seeking Dh20,000 in compensation from a man who accused her of theft, after she was acquitted of the charge in criminal court.

According to Emarat Al Youm, the plaintiff argued that the false accusation caused her both material and moral harm. She supported her claim with a copy of the acquittal judgment and the police complaint filed by the defendant.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court dismissed the case, noting that reporting crimes to authorities is a right guaranteed to all individuals — and in some cases, a duty — under Article 37 of the Criminal Procedure Law. Compensation, the court said, can only be awarded if it is proven that a complaint was lodged maliciously or with intent to cause harm.

Judges found no evidence of malice or recklessness on the defendant’s part and concluded that the legal conditions for liability — fault, harm and causation — had not been met.

The court therefore rejected the woman’s claim and ordered her to pay court fees.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
