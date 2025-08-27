Abu Dhabi court orders company to pay ex-employee Dh274,000 in gratuity benefits

Worker served 15 years and initially sought Dh358,236 in compensation
Abu Dhabi: A labour court in Abu Dhabi has ordered a company to pay more than Dh274,000 to a former employee after finding it withheld his end-of-service benefits despite nearly 15 years of service.
The employee, who joined the firm in 2005 under an open-ended contract with a basic monthly salary of Dh21,000 and a total package of Dh45,000, filed a complaint with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation when the company refused to settle his gratuity following his departure in 2024.
After the ministry failed to resolve the dispute, the case was referred to the Abu Dhabi Labour Court. The worker initially sought Dh358,236 in compensation, along with legal costs and immediate enforcement of the judgment.
The court ruled in his favour, ordering the company to pay Dh274,266 in end-of-service benefits. The ruling underscores the judiciary’s role in enforcing workers’ rights and holding employers accountable for long-term obligations.
