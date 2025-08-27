GOLD/FOREX
Crime

Abu Dhabi court orders company to pay ex-employee Dh274,000 in gratuity benefits

Worker served 15 years and initially sought Dh358,236 in compensation

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Abu Dhabi: A labour court in Abu Dhabi has ordered a company to pay more than Dh274,000 to a former employee after finding it withheld his end-of-service benefits despite nearly 15 years of service.

The employee, who joined the firm in 2005 under an open-ended contract with a basic monthly salary of Dh21,000 and a total package of Dh45,000, filed a complaint with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation when the company refused to settle his gratuity following his departure in 2024.

After the ministry failed to resolve the dispute, the case was referred to the Abu Dhabi Labour Court. The worker initially sought Dh358,236 in compensation, along with legal costs and immediate enforcement of the judgment.

The court ruled in his favour, ordering the company to pay Dh274,266 in end-of-service benefits. The ruling underscores the judiciary’s role in enforcing workers’ rights and holding employers accountable for long-term obligations.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
