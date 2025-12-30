GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Abu Dhabi bans labour buses on key road during New Year 2026

Restriction in place from Wednesday noon until early Thursday morning

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi bans labour buses on key road during New Year 2026

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) has announced a series of restrictions on labour buses during the New Year period to ease congestion and improve road safety.

According to the advisory, the movement of labour buses will be restricted on Abu Dhabi–Al Ain Road E22 from Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at 12 noon, until Thursday, January 1, 2026, at 6am.

Drivers of labour transport vehicles have been urged to use designated alternative routes during this period.

The measure is aimed at ensuring smoother traffic flow and enhancing road safety during peak travel hours associated with New Year celebrations. Authorities said clear signage and guidance will be in place to assist drivers in navigating diversions.

Logistics support vehicles and public cleaning company vehicles are exempt from the restriction. Motorists have been advised to plan journeys in advance and follow official instructions.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Burj Khalifa NYE fireworks: Every Dubai road closure for New Year’s Eve 2026 explained

Burj Khalifa fireworks: Must-see Dubai road closure map

3m read
Dubai NYE 2026: Over 2.7m set to travel by public transport

Dubai NYE: Over 2.7m set to travel by public transport

2m read
RTA announces Dubai road closures, Metro goes 43 hours non-stop

Key Dubai roads to close, Metro runs 43 hours non-stop

1m read
Abu Dhabi rolls out weekend traffic curbs for heavy vehicles and labour buses

Heavy vehicle, labour bus restrictions in Abu Dhabi

2m read