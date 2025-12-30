Abu Dhabi bans labour buses on key road during New Year 2026

Restriction in place from Wednesday noon until early Thursday morning
Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) has announced a series of restrictions on labour buses during the New Year period to ease congestion and improve road safety.
According to the advisory, the movement of labour buses will be restricted on Abu Dhabi–Al Ain Road E22 from Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at 12 noon, until Thursday, January 1, 2026, at 6am.
Drivers of labour transport vehicles have been urged to use designated alternative routes during this period.
The measure is aimed at ensuring smoother traffic flow and enhancing road safety during peak travel hours associated with New Year celebrations. Authorities said clear signage and guidance will be in place to assist drivers in navigating diversions.
Logistics support vehicles and public cleaning company vehicles are exempt from the restriction. Motorists have been advised to plan journeys in advance and follow official instructions.
