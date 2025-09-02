Misappropriated funds: Abu Dhabi court orders ex-employee to repay Dh370,000

Company filed a lawsuit, attaching invoices and electronic correspondence as evidence
The Abu Dhabi family and civil court have ordered a former employee to repay Dh370,171 to a private joint-stock company after he misappropriated the sum while working under an open-ended employment contract, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.
The company filed a lawsuit, attaching invoices and electronic correspondence as evidence. According to the case documents, the employee had submitted false information before acknowledging in an email that he wished to repay the amount in instalments.
The court held that his email constituted valid proof, carrying the same legal weight as a signed document.
“The acknowledgment of debt via electronic communication is legally binding and serves as full evidence against the sender,” the court said in its ruling. Because the employee failed to appear in court or provide evidence of repayment or exemption, the court concluded he must settle the debt with the company in full, including any legal interest and associated fees.
The decision reinforces the legal authority of electronic correspondence in civil claims and underscores the accountability of employees who misappropriate company funds.
