Al Ain court orders man to repay Dh100,000 loan, pay damages to woman

Court finds borrower liable after failing to contest case, evade repayment for 2 years

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: The Al Ain Civil Court has ordered a man to repay Dh95,500 he borrowed from a woman and refused to return, in addition to Dh5,000 in compensation for the distress and financial loss caused by the delay. The ruling brings the total awarded to the claimant to Dh100,500, according to Emarat Al Youm.

Court records show the woman filed suit seeking repayment along with Dh20,000 in damages, legal fees and interest, citing bank transfers, deposits and phone messages as evidence. She said the man evaded payment for two years despite repeated demands, including a formal legal notice.

A witness testified that she overheard a phone call between the claimant and the defendant, during which he acknowledged the debt and promised to repay Dh50,000 by July, with the remainder later. The court also required the claimant to swear an oath affirming the loan, which she did.

The defendant did not appear in court or send representation to contest the case. Judges found the woman’s evidence credible, relying on the witness account, phone records and the sworn oath.

In awarding damages, the court ruled that the man’s failure to repay caused both financial harm and emotional distress, depriving the woman of potential gains and causing her loss. It ordered him to pay Dh100,500 plus costs, dismissing other claims.

