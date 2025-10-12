Plaintiff proved funds were personal loans through WhatsApp chats and bank records
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a European man to repay Dh1.514 million and €225,000 to his friend, along with Dh100,000 in compensation, after failing to return funds loaned to him during a financial crisis, Emarat Al Youm reported.
According to court documents, the plaintiff said his long-time friend had approached him seeking financial help to overcome business difficulties.
Out of goodwill, the plaintiff transferred Dh1.514 million directly to the defendant’s personal account and an additional €225,000 to a company linked to him, on the understanding that the full amount would be repaid within an agreed timeframe.
However, despite repeated reminders via WhatsApp and Telegram, the defendant allegedly delayed repayment, offering various excuses. The plaintiff eventually filed a lawsuit, providing evidence including bank transfer receipts and digital messages to support his claim.
The defendant, represented by a legal proxy, argued that the transfers were related to commercial dealings between the two parties, not a personal loan. The court referred the case to a financial expert, who confirmed that the Dh1.514 million was transferred to the defendant’s personal account and not connected to any business activity.
Based on the expert’s findings and the submitted evidence, the court ruled that the defendant was indeed indebted to the plaintiff and must repay the full amount. However, it dismissed the plaintiff’s claim for the €225,000 sent to a company, citing insufficient proof of a direct link to the defendant.
Additionally, the court awarded the plaintiff Dh100,000 in compensation for the delay in repayment and the financial and emotional distress caused by the defendant’s prolonged evasion.
