Man ordered to pay Dh20,174 after failing to settle car rental dues

Court rules in favour of rental company after 114-day hire left unpaid
A young man who rented a vehicle for 114 days and failed to settle the outstanding charges has been ordered to pay Dh20,174 to the car rental company, according to a ruling by the Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative Court.
Court records show that the company filed a lawsuit demanding the unpaid amount, noting that it had rented the vehicle to the defendant at a daily rate of Dh180. The total rental cost amounted to Dh20,520, while traffic fines incurred during the hire period added Dh4,654. The defendant had paid only Dh5,000, leaving Dh20,174 outstanding. Despite repeated reminders, he failed to make further payment and did not submit any defence after being given time to do so, Emarat Al Youm reported.
In its judgment, the court explained that lease agreements entitle the lessor to payment upon the tenant’s use or ability to use the rented asset, and that the renter is responsible for any loss or damage arising from negligence or misuse. The documents submitted confirmed that the man had signed the rental agreement and was liable for the amount claimed. As he offered no valid defence and provided no evidence that the debt had been settled, the court found the claim proven.
The court ruled in the company’s favour, ordering the defendant to pay Dh20,174 along with legal costs.
