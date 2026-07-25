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Sharjah cuts NOC issuance time from three days to two hours

SEWA says faster approvals will support investment and infrastructure projects

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Sharjah cuts NOC issuance time from three days to two hours
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Sharjah: Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has reduced the time required to issue no-objection certificates (NOCs) from three working days to just two hours, marking a significant milestone in its digital transformation programme aimed at improving government services and enhancing the customer experience.

Abdulrahim Al Zarouni, Director of the Shared Services Department at SEWA, said the initiative aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to simplify procedures and support business activity and development projects across the emirate. 

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He added that SEWA has introduced advanced digital technologies and an integrated electronic system that enables instant processing of applications and automated verification of data, accelerating approvals for infrastructure and development projects.

Al Zarouni noted that the upgrade goes beyond reducing processing times, describing no-objection certificates as a key requirement for infrastructure projects and an important contributor to creating a more attractive investment environment in Sharjah. 

He further said that applications can now be submitted around the clock through SEWA's website and smart application, with applicants able to track the status of their requests in real time, improving transparency and service efficiency.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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