GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime
EXCLUSIVE

How 172,544 CCTV make Sharjah residents feel safer

Police use real-time surveillance to solve crimes and track offenders

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sharjah Police’s 172,544-camera network strengthens security and crime prevention
Sharjah Police’s 172,544-camera network strengthens security and crime prevention
Sharjah Police

Sharjah: From busy roads to residential neighbourhoods and commercial hubs, Sharjah’s extensive network of 172,544 high-tech surveillance cameras has become one of the emirate’s strongest shields for public safety — helping police crack serious crimes, monitor traffic and respond faster to incidents. The system has also earned public confidence, with 99.7 per cent of residents saying they feel safer because of the emirate’s advanced monitoring network.

The surveillance network, operated by Sharjah Police, includes analytical cameras, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) systems and early warning technologies strategically installed across residential, commercial and industrial areas.

The cameras provide round-the-clock support to criminal, security and traffic operations, enabling officers to monitor incidents in real time, track vehicles, identify suspects and gather evidence that supports investigations.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, told Gulf News that the surveillance system has become an essential tool in preventing crime, detecting violations and enhancing police response.

“Surveillance cameras play a vital role in tracking vehicles, solving crimes, recovering stolen vehicles and detecting offences such as begging, illegal street vending and traffic violations,” he said.

Evidence that strengthens investigations

Bin Amer said CCTV footage often becomes critical evidence when crimes are discovered after they have taken place.

“When a crime is only discovered after it has been committed, surveillance footage becomes a crucial piece of evidence during an investigation,” he said.

The high-definition cameras allow investigators to capture clear images of faces and vehicle number plates, helping them establish suspects’ movements, reconstruct incidents and build accurate timelines.

The system has assisted police in identifying suspects, investigating hit-and-run cases, monitoring vandalism and verifying witness accounts.

“With security cameras, police do not have to rely on assumptions. They can use footage to confirm the direction of the investigation and ensure it is based on facts,” Bin Amer said.

Cameras help solve major cases

The surveillance network has played a key role in resolving several major cases.

In one incident, police tracked a driver who fled after hitting a pedestrian. Cameras followed the vehicle’s movements and revealed that the driver had used a fake number plate, which was later removed and discarded. The suspect confessed after police confronted him with the recorded evidence.

In another case, Sharjah Police recovered a vehicle stolen in Abu Dhabi after surveillance cameras detected it entering the emirate. Officers monitored the vehicle’s movements until the driver was arrested.

Authorities said the system allows investigators to trace vehicle routes across multiple cameras, helping reconstruct movements linked to serious accidents and criminal cases.

Improving road safety

Sharjah Police stressed that the purpose of surveillance cameras is not limited to issuing fines but focuses on improving road behaviour and encouraging motorists to follow traffic regulations.

He said the objective is to educate drivers, improve compliance and reduce dangerous behaviour on roads.

In one case, cameras recorded a motorist repeatedly committing traffic violations over a month on a Sharjah road. When summoned by police, the driver denied the offences, but footage from the surveillance system proved the violations had taken place.

Supporting businesses and resolving disputes

The surveillance network has also helped resolve disputes involving individuals, businesses and workplaces.

Police said camera recordings have been used to settle disagreements involving families, customers and employees by providing an accurate record of events.

Companies are required to install surveillance systems and connect them to the police operations room, particularly businesses operating in sensitive sectors such as banks, money exchange centres and jewellery shops.

Ensuring compliance with camera regulations

Criminal Investigation Department teams regularly inspect buildings to ensure surveillance systems are properly installed and operational.

Under Executive Council Resolution No. 28 of 2015 on securing vital facilities, establishments that fail to meet surveillance requirements face fines ranging from Dh5,000 to Dh15,000. Authorities may also order closure of the facility or suspension of its licence when necessary.

Sharjah surveillance systems at a glance

172,544 security cameras installed across key locations in Sharjah.

19,903 residential buildings, commercial establishments and industrial facilities covered under a separate surveillance camera compliance system.

Around 200 companies licensed by Sharjah Police to provide camera installation services.

Systems include analytical surveillance, ANPR technology and early warning capabilities.

The network supports crime prevention, traffic monitoring, investigations and faster police response.

With one of the region’s most advanced surveillance networks, Sharjah continues to use smart security technology to enhance public safety and provide police with faster, more accurate tools to prevent and investigate crimes.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
crimetechnologySharjahSharjah Police

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Russell Peters, one of the most successful stand-up comedians in the world, he shot to international fame with his Comedy Now! special and went on to sell out major venues including Madison Square Garden, London’s O2 Arena and Toronto’s Air Canada Centre.

Abu Dhabi Comedy 2026 adds Russell Peters, Mo Amer

2m read
New Aljada parking fees drivers need to know

New Aljada parking fees drivers need to know

2m read
Sharjah Police staff get flexible car ownership through new deal

Sharjah Police foil cyber fraud gang, 7 arrested

2m read
Probe revealed hundreds linked to alleged sexual abuse ring spanning dozens of countries. [Illustrated image]

UK arrests eight in global drug-and-rape network probe

2m read