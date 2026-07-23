Sharjah: From busy roads to residential neighbourhoods and commercial hubs, Sharjah’s extensive network of 172,544 high-tech surveillance cameras has become one of the emirate’s strongest shields for public safety — helping police crack serious crimes, monitor traffic and respond faster to incidents. The system has also earned public confidence, with 99.7 per cent of residents saying they feel safer because of the emirate’s advanced monitoring network.

“With security cameras, police do not have to rely on assumptions. They can use footage to confirm the direction of the investigation and ensure it is based on facts,” Bin Amer said.

Under Executive Council Resolution No. 28 of 2015 on securing vital facilities, establishments that fail to meet surveillance requirements face fines ranging from Dh5,000 to Dh15,000. Authorities may also order closure of the facility or suspension of its licence when necessary.

In one incident, police tracked a driver who fled after hitting a pedestrian. Cameras followed the vehicle’s movements and revealed that the driver had used a fake number plate, which was later removed and discarded. The suspect confessed after police confronted him with the recorded evidence.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.