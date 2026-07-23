Abu Dhabi Comedy Season 2026: Russell Peters, Mo Amer join line-up, dates and tickets

The season kicks off in October, with Peters kicking off the roster
Get ready for a laugh-filled autumn as Abu Dhabi Comedy Season returns for its third edition with an expanded line-up of international comedy stars.
The comedy extravaganza kicks off in October at Etihad Arena, Yas Island.
Leading the newly announced line-up is Palestinian-American comedian Mo Amer, who will perform on November 6. Born in Kuwait to Palestinian parents, Amer has earned global acclaim for his semi-autobiographical Netflix series Mo, which follows a Palestinian refugee seeking asylum while living in Texas. The series won a Peabody Award and was named one of the best shows of 2022 by The New York Times and New York magazine.
Known for blending personal stories with sharp observations on immigration, identity and belonging, Amer has become one of comedy’s most distinctive voices.
Joining him is Iranian-American comedian Maz Jobrani, who takes the Etihad Arena stage on November 7. A pioneer of Middle Eastern representation in comedy, Jobrani has built a career by turning immigrant experiences, cultural misunderstandings and family dynamics into universally relatable humour. His stand-up explores the intersection of Eastern and Western cultures while championing laughter as a bridge between communities.
Previously announced acts include Canadian comedy icon Russell Peters, performing on October 11, and Los Angeles-based comedian and musician Morgan Jay, who will appear on October 25.
Peters, one of the world’s most successful stand-up comics, first gained international recognition through his Comedy Now! special before selling out venues including Madison Square Garden, London’s O2 Arena and Toronto’s Air Canada Centre. His comedy combines observational humour, crowd interaction and cultural satire.
Meanwhile, Morgan Jay has developed a loyal global following through his distinctive blend of crowd work, improvised comedy and live music. A former semi-finalist on NBC’s Bring the Funny, Jay has become known for incorporating auto-tuned audience participation into his performances.
Organised by Live Nation Middle East in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, this year’s season will feature acclaimed comedians Mo Amer, Maz Jobrani, Russell Peters and Morgan Jay, with more acts set to be announced.
More comedians are expected to be announced in the coming months.
Abu Dhabi Comedy Season 2026: dates and comedians
Russell Peters — October 11, Etihad Arena
Morgan Jay — October 25, Etihad Arena
Mo Amer — November 6, Etihad Arena
Maz Jobrani — November 7, Etihad Arena
How to get tickets
Mastercard cardholders in the UAE can access an exclusive presale from Monday, July 27 at 12pm GST until Wednesday, July 29 at 12pm GST. Mastercard World, World Elite and World Legend cardholders will also have access to premium ticket allocations from Wednesday, July 29 at 12pm GST.
The Live Nation presale begins on Tuesday, July 28 at 12pm GST via LiveNation.me and Ticketmaster.ae.
General ticket sales open on Wednesday, July 29 at 12pm GST via LiveNation.me and Ticketmaster.ae.
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