Biggest shows coming to Abu Dhabi Festival 2026: Hans Zimmer, live orchestras and more

Here’s what to expect when the festival returns this autumn
Whether you’re a fan of live orchestras, film scores or family-friendly cultural events, Abu Dhabi Festival is returning this autumn with a packed programme across the capital.
Running from October 10 to December 19, the festival’s 23rd edition will feature orchestral performances, jazz, ballet, dance, recitals and community events, bringing together Emirati and international artists at venues across Abu Dhabi.
The festival will open on October 10 with a concert by the UAE National Orchestra at Etihad Arena.
The performance will be conducted by François López-Ferrer and will feature pianist David Khrikuli, who will perform as part of the opening night programme.
Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
When: October 10, 2026
Academy Award and Grammy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer will bring The Next Level tour to Etihad Arena on November 13.
The performance will feature music from some of Zimmer’s best-known film scores, presented with a live orchestra and electronic elements.
Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
When: November 13, 2026
Tickets available on Platinumlist.
Families can also look forward to the launch of the Children’s Biennale in November, which organisers describe as the Arab world’s first dedicated outdoor children’s art biennale.
The programme will take place at Umm Al Emarat Park, where children will work with teaching artists to create artworks using sustainable materials. The completed pieces will be displayed throughout the park during November.
The initiative is part of the festival’s activities marking the UAE’s Year of the Family.
Where: Umm Al Emarat Park, Abu Dhabi
When: November 2026
Beyond its headline performances, this year’s festival will include jazz, ballet, dance performances, recitals and large-scale productions at venues across the capital.
The programme will also continue the festival’s community and education initiatives, offering arts and music experiences for schools, young people and families.
According to organizers, the 2026 edition follows the success of Abu Dhabi Festival Abroad, which attracted more than 142,000 visitors across the United States, South Korea, Austria, Spain and Lebanon earlier this year.
This year’s festival also marks the 30th anniversary of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), which was founded in 1996 and launched Abu Dhabi Festival in 2004.