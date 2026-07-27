GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

Biggest shows coming to Abu Dhabi Festival 2026: Hans Zimmer, live orchestras and more

Here’s what to expect when the festival returns this autumn

Last updated:
Aamna Alshehhi, Lifestyle Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Biggest shows coming to Abu Dhabi Festival 2026: Hans Zimmer, live orchestras and more

Whether you’re a fan of live orchestras, film scores or family-friendly cultural events, Abu Dhabi Festival is returning this autumn with a packed programme across the capital.

Running from October 10 to December 19, the festival’s 23rd edition will feature orchestral performances, jazz, ballet, dance, recitals and community events, bringing together Emirati and international artists at venues across Abu Dhabi.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

UAE National Orchestra opens the festival

The festival will open on October 10 with a concert by the UAE National Orchestra at Etihad Arena.

The performance will be conducted by François López-Ferrer and will feature pianist David Khrikuli, who will perform as part of the opening night programme.

Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

When: October 10, 2026

Hans Zimmer returns to Abu Dhabi

Academy Award and Grammy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer will bring The Next Level tour to Etihad Arena on November 13.

The performance will feature music from some of Zimmer’s best-known film scores, presented with a live orchestra and electronic elements.

Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

When: November 13, 2026

Tickets available on Platinumlist.

Children’s Biennale to debut

Families can also look forward to the launch of the Children’s Biennale in November, which organisers describe as the Arab world’s first dedicated outdoor children’s art biennale.

The programme will take place at Umm Al Emarat Park, where children will work with teaching artists to create artworks using sustainable materials. The completed pieces will be displayed throughout the park during November.

The initiative is part of the festival’s activities marking the UAE’s Year of the Family.

Where: Umm Al Emarat Park, Abu Dhabi

When: November 2026

Music, dance and community events

Beyond its headline performances, this year’s festival will include jazz, ballet, dance performances, recitals and large-scale productions at venues across the capital.

The programme will also continue the festival’s community and education initiatives, offering arts and music experiences for schools, young people and families.

Celebrating 23 editions of the festival

According to organizers, the 2026 edition follows the success of Abu Dhabi Festival Abroad, which attracted more than 142,000 visitors across the United States, South Korea, Austria, Spain and Lebanon earlier this year.

This year’s festival also marks the 30th anniversary of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), which was founded in 1996 and launched Abu Dhabi Festival in 2004.

Aamna Alshehhi
Aamna AlshehhiLifestyle Reporter
Aamna Alshehhi is an Emirati writer covering lifestyle, culture, and community stories across the UAE. Her work focuses on emerging concepts, notable destinations, and cultural trends shaping the local scene.
Show More
Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi: Roars, rivals and champion

UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi: Roars, rivals and champion

3m read
UFC 333 set for Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on October 24

UFC 333 set for Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on October 24

1m read
The Abu Dhabi stop is part of the 23rd edition of the Abu Dhabi Festival, reinforcing the emirate’s growing reputation as a destination for world-class cultural and live entertainment events.

Hans Zimmer to perform live in Abu Dhabi:

1m read
Office towers in Abu Dhabi. Output prices were reduced for the tenth successive month in July, with the pace of decline remaining modest. Picture for illustrative purposes only.

What to do in Abu Dhabi in July 2026

4m read