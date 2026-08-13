GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 40°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Heritage Symphonies to take the stage in Abu Dhabi: Dates, tickets all you need to know

Tickets are on sale for the Abu Dhabi concert led by maestro Mohammed Alghoom

Last updated:
Aamna Alshehhi, Lifestyle Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Audiences can expect a live performance featuring orchestral arrangements inspired by traditional melodies, bringing together classical music with regional cultural influences.
Audiences can expect a live performance featuring orchestral arrangements inspired by traditional melodies, bringing together classical music with regional cultural influences.

Music lovers can look forward to a new orchestral performance celebrating traditional heritage when Heritage Symphonies comes to Abu Dhabi on October 9 at Space42 Arena.

Led by maestro Mohammed Alghoom, the concert aims to blend the richness of traditional heritage with orchestral music in what organisers describe as an evening inspired by culture, history and storytelling through sound.

Audiences can expect a live performance featuring orchestral arrangements inspired by traditional melodies, bringing together classical music with regional cultural influences. Organisers say the concert is designed to celebrate heritage through a contemporary musical experience while introducing orchestral music to a wider audience.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Where: Space42 Arena, Abu Dhabi

When: October 9, 2026

Tickets: Available now via Platinumlist UAE.

Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The event will see competitors go head-to-head in Power Slap’s distinctive format, where athletes compete in one-on-one slap-fighting matches.

Power Slap returns to Abu Dhabi: When and where

2m read
Al Wathba Food Festival

Al Wathba Dates Festival concludes in Abu Dhabi

2m read
The inaugural event welcomed dozens of farmers, hundreds of harvest baskets and crowned the winners of the Largest Date Bunch competition.

UAE's newest date festival gets off to a strong start

5m read
Concerts, ballet and family events return to Abu Dhabi

Concerts, ballet and family events return to Abu Dhabi

2m read