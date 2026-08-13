Heritage Symphonies to take the stage in Abu Dhabi: Dates, tickets all you need to know

Tickets are on sale for the Abu Dhabi concert led by maestro Mohammed Alghoom
Music lovers can look forward to a new orchestral performance celebrating traditional heritage when Heritage Symphonies comes to Abu Dhabi on October 9 at Space42 Arena.
Led by maestro Mohammed Alghoom, the concert aims to blend the richness of traditional heritage with orchestral music in what organisers describe as an evening inspired by culture, history and storytelling through sound.
Audiences can expect a live performance featuring orchestral arrangements inspired by traditional melodies, bringing together classical music with regional cultural influences. Organisers say the concert is designed to celebrate heritage through a contemporary musical experience while introducing orchestral music to a wider audience.
Where: Space42 Arena, Abu Dhabi
When: October 9, 2026
Tickets: Available now via Platinumlist UAE.