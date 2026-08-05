Farmers, families and artisans unite to celebrate UAE’s date palm legacy
Abu Dhabi: The inaugural Al Wathba Date Festival welcomed 300 kilograms of fresh dates on its opening day (Monday) as part of the 'Kharaif Al Bait' competition, submitted by 50 participants through 100 harvest baskets.
The festival also received 140 kilograms of locally grown mangoes in the Local Mango and Mixed Mango competitions, entered by 28 participants through 28 harvest baskets. Of the total, 55 kilograms were submitted by 11 participants in the Local Mango category, while 85 kilograms were entered by 17 participants in the Mixed Mango category.
Overall, the opening day attracted 78 participants, who submitted a combined 440 kilograms of fresh dates and mangoes across 128 harvest baskets.
On Tuesday morning, the festival received entries for the Khalas Open Category, Khalas – Abu Dhabi Farms Category, Abu Dhabi Elite Dates, and the Red and Yellow Fig competitions. The results are scheduled to be announced on Wednesday evening.
The organising committee also announced the winners of the Largest Date Bunch Competition, which featured 15 prizes worth a total of AED 234,000, including AED 50,000 for first place, AED 40,000 for second, and AED 30,000 for third.
The winners were honoured by Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of the Festivals and Events Sector at the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority. Moza Mohammed Afsan Al Mazrouei secured first place with a date bunch weighing 86.6 kilograms, followed by Obaid Saeed Naseeb Khamis Al Mazrouei in second place with 83.5 kilograms, while Saleham Harmous Saeed Al Mazrouei claimed third place with a bunch weighing 82.3 kilograms.
Organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, the Al Wathba Date Festival runs until 9 August as part of the Sheikh Zayed Summer Festival in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi. The festival welcomes visitors daily from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm.
The event features an extensive programme that includes date and fruit competitions, a dedicated date market, and activities at the “Maqeethna” Heritage Camp, showcasing traditional Emirati majlis etiquette, Arabic coffee culture, traditional crafts, Emirati cuisine, folk performances, traditional games, and immersive digital heritage experiences aimed at preserving and passing on the UAE’s cultural legacy to younger generations.
Date festivals in the UAE have evolved far beyond seasonal celebrations of the date harvest. They have become comprehensive economic, agricultural and cultural platforms that support farmers, improve crop quality, strengthen food security, and preserve one of the country’s most enduring national symbols.
Against this backdrop, the first edition of the Al Wathba Date Festival reflects the continued expansion of Abu Dhabi’s agricultural festival calendar. It follows the remarkable success of the Liwa Date Festival, which has flourished for more than two decades, and the launch of the Al Ain Date Festival earlier this year. Together, these initiatives form part of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority’s strategy to expand agricultural events across the emirate while encouraging greater participation from farmers and productive families.
Although this marks the festival’s debut, the first edition has already demonstrated strong indicators of success through high visitor turnout, significant participation levels, and a diverse range of competitions, laying the foundation for what is expected to become a major annual event on Abu Dhabi’s agricultural calendar.
According to official data, the UAE is home to millions of date palm trees and ranks among the world’s leading producers of dates. The date palm remains a cornerstone of the country’s food security strategy and agricultural sustainability agenda.
The philosophy behind the UAE’s date festivals therefore extends well beyond selecting the finest fruit. Their objectives include:
Improving production quality.
Encouraging farmers to adopt best agricultural practices.
Preserving indigenous date varieties.
Supporting the rural economy.
Safeguarding the UAE’s agricultural heritage.
Inspiring younger generations to invest in agriculture.
The organising committee has introduced a broad range of competitions covering numerous varieties of fresh dates and agricultural produce, alongside heritage and creative contests that provide farmers and productive families with multiple opportunities to compete.
The programme includes categories for locally produced dates, seasonal fruits, the Best Harvest Basket, and creative works using different parts of the date palm, highlighting the tree’s full economic value and versatility.
The inaugural edition has recorded several encouraging indicators, including:
Participation by hundreds of farmers from across the UAE.
Thousands of kilograms of fresh dates received throughout the festival.
Dozens of competitions with substantial prize pools.
Strong participation by productive Emirati families.
A traditional market featuring date palm products and heritage handicrafts.
Specialised workshops and lectures on modern agricultural practices.
These figures reflect growing enthusiasm among farmers to participate, with the competitions serving as an incentive to enhance production quality and increase the market value of their harvests.
The festival’s impact extends well beyond prize money. It stimulates local economic activity by providing a direct marketplace where farmers can sell fresh dates and agricultural products while connecting directly with buyers and consumers without intermediaries.
Productive families also benefit from dedicated spaces to showcase palm-based handicrafts and traditional products, including:
Woven baskets.
Traditional harvesting tools.
Handcrafted items.
Food products.
Heritage industries.
Technology Enhances Participation
One of the most notable developments in the organisation of agricultural festivals is the adoption of electronic registration through smart applications, making participation more accessible while enabling farmers to submit entries and track applications and results digitally. The initiative aligns with Abu Dhabi’s broader digital transformation strategy.
Emirati women have maintained a strong presence across the festival’s competitions, whether through producing premium-quality dates, presenting traditional handicrafts, or competing in the Best Harvest Basket category, where women have consistently demonstrated exceptional creativity and craftsmanship across the UAE’s date festivals.
The inaugural festival has honoured winners across multiple categories following intense competition among farmers. Awards recognised outstanding fresh date production, fruit competitions, the Largest Date Bunch, the Best Harvest Basket, and innovative creations using date palm trunks, reinforcing the festival’s commitment to promoting quality, innovation, and excellence throughout the agricultural sector.
Agricultural specialists believe that organising date festivals across multiple regions delivers several strategic benefits, including:
Expanding farmer participation.
Reducing transportation costs for agricultural produce.
Stimulating local economies.
Preserving agricultural diversity.
Showcasing indigenous date varieties.
Encouraging investment in agriculture.
Strengthening food security.
Promoting heritage tourism.
Over more than 20 editions, the Liwa Date Festival has firmly established itself as the UAE’s premier date festival, featuring dozens of competitions and hundreds of prizes worth millions of dirhams.
The launch of both the Al Ain Date Festival and the Al Wathba Date Festival represents a natural extension of that successful model, broadening participation and ensuring that a larger number of farmers across Abu Dhabi Emirate can benefit from these initiatives while further strengthening the UAE’s agricultural sector, heritage economy, and long-term food security.