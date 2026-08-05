Against this backdrop, the first edition of the Al Wathba Date Festival reflects the continued expansion of Abu Dhabi’s agricultural festival calendar. It follows the remarkable success of the Liwa Date Festival, which has flourished for more than two decades, and the launch of the Al Ain Date Festival earlier this year. Together, these initiatives form part of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority’s strategy to expand agricultural events across the emirate while encouraging greater participation from farmers and productive families.