Competitions, crafts and markets celebrate UAE’s date palm legacy in Al Ain
Al Ain: Under the patronage of Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Ain Region, the first Al Ain Rutab Festival officially opened on Saturday at Al Sarooj Park in Al Ain. Organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, the festival runs until July 31.
The festival is part of the Authority's wider Rutab Season, following the conclusion of the 22nd Liwa Date Festival last Thursday. The programme now shifts to the historic oases of Al Ain, known for producing some of the UAE's finest fresh dates.
The initiative aims to make the most of the emirate's different agricultural regions and harvest seasons, creating more marketing opportunities for farmers, supporting the sustainability of the agricultural sector, and celebrating the long-standing connection between Emiratis and the date palm, which has been central to the country's economy, heritage and daily life for generations.
The opening day included a tour by Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed Hamad bin Rakad Al Ameri and the Authority's executive directors.
During the visit, Al Mazrouei reviewed the festival's competitions, which showcase the quality of produce from Al Ain's oases. He also inspected the process for receiving and judging entries in the fresh date and local fruit competitions, visited the heritage market and exhibitors' pavilions, and explored displays of traditional crafts and knowledge linked to the date palm.
Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of the Festivals and Events Sector at the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, said the festival builds on the Authority's efforts to strengthen the role of the date palm in community life, support farmers and preserve the UAE's agricultural heritage.
"The Authority is committed to making the Al Ain Rutab Festival a platform that brings together farmers, experts and enthusiasts, while showcasing the quality of local produce, encouraging the exchange of knowledge, and promoting best agricultural practices," he said.
"We have prepared a comprehensive programme that reflects Al Ain's position as one of the UAE's leading agricultural regions, while giving farmers the opportunity to showcase the results of their hard work in a fair and transparent competition."
He said the festival, as part of the Rutab Season, marks the culmination of a year's work caring for and cultivating date palms. Every competition entry reflects years of experience in growing and managing date palms, making the contests about more than prizes by helping preserve valuable agricultural knowledge.
Al Mazrouei said the first edition has been designed to offer visitors and participants a complete experience through fresh date competitions, heritage events, traditional crafts and community activities. These aim to introduce younger generations to the important role the date palm has played in Emirati life while highlighting its continued contribution to food security and agricultural development.
He added that holding the Al Ain Rutab Festival immediately after the Liwa Date Festival reflects the Authority's plan to create a continuous Rutab Season across the emirate. By matching festival dates with harvest periods in different regions, more farmers can take part and showcase their produce, helping support the sector while preserving the heritage of date palm cultivation.
The festival is open daily from 4pm to 10pm. It aims to preserve the UAE's agricultural heritage, promote modern date palm farming practices, strengthen food security, improve the quality of local produce, support economic activity and raise awareness of the date palm's lasting importance in Emirati society.
It also brings together farmers, agricultural experts, institutions and the public in a setting that celebrates farming, knowledge and heritage.
The festival features 19 competitions with 245 prizes worth more than Dh5 million in total.
Competitions include fresh date categories for Khalas, Fardh, Buma'an, Kheneizi, Shishi and Zamli varieties, as well as elite categories, Largest Date Bunch, Home Harvest, Most Beautiful Date Harvest Basket and Creative Works from Date Palm Trunks.
There are also competitions for locally grown mangoes, lemons and figs, highlighting the agricultural diversity of Al Ain's oases while encouraging farmers to improve both the quality and quantity of their produce.
Visitors can also enjoy heritage activities, entertainment programmes, a traditional market and pavilions hosted by sponsors and partners, offering an opportunity to experience the UAE's agricultural traditions and cultural heritage.