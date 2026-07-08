From Khalas to Naghal: Your guide to the UAE’s rutab season this summer

Discover the UAE’s favourite rutab varieties and where to find them this summer
Dresh rutab begins arriving across the UAE during the summer months, marking the start of one of the country’s most anticipated agricultural seasons. As temperatures rise across the UAE, another cherished seasonal tradition makes its annual return. Known for its soft texture, natural sweetness and cultural significance, rutab, the fresh stage of dates before they fully mature and dry, is one of the most anticipated foods of the summer months.
Typically beginning in June and peaking during July and August, the rutab season sees markets, farms and roadside stalls across the UAE filled with freshly harvested produce. For many Emirati families, the arrival of rutab signals not only the start of summer but also a celebration of the country’s agricultural heritage and long standing relationship with the date palm, according to the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center (HHC).
Although the terms are often used interchangeably, rutab and dates are not exactly the same. Rutab refers to the stage when the fruit is fully ripened but still retains a high water content, giving it a soft, juicy texture and naturally sweet flavour. As the fruit continues to mature and lose moisture, it transforms into the dried dates that are available throughout the year.
Due of its freshness and short harvesting period, rutab is only available during a limited period each summer, making it one of the UAE’s most sought after seasonal foods.
The UAE’s hot climate provides ideal conditions for date palms to mature during the summer months. Different varieties begin ripening at different times, with the first harvests appearing in early summer and continuing through August.
During this period, local farms and markets across the the country receive freshly harvested rutab daily, attracting residents eager to enjoy varieties that are only available for a few weeks each year.
While date palms are cultivated throughout the UAE, not every region produces rutab in the same quantity or quality. The Liwa region, located in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region, is widely regarded as one of the country’s most important date growing areas and is often considered the heart of the UAE’s rutab season.
Home to millions of date palm trees, Liwa’s unique climate, fertile soil and centuries of agricultural traditions have helped establish it as one of the leading producers of premium Emirati date varieties. Every summer, the region attracts visitors, farmers and traders, while the annual Liwa Date Festival celebrates the country’s deep rooted connection to palm cultivation and traditional farming.
For many residents, the arrival of fresh rutab from Liwa marks the true beginning of summer in the UAE.
Khalas
Considered one of the UAE’s most famous date varieties, Khalas is known for its rich caramel flavour and soft texture. It remains one of the most widely consumed types of rutab and dates in the country and is prized for its balanced sweetness.
Khenaizi
Distinguished by its reddish brown colour, Khenaizi offers a sweet flavour and a slightly firmer texture than some other varieties. It is one of the earliest varieties to appear during the season and remains a popular choice among consumers.
Barhi
Known for its bright yellow colour and exceptionally soft texture, Barhi is often described as one of the sweetest varieties of rutab. Its honey like flavour and delicate texture make it particularly popular during the peak summer months.
Lulu
Lulu is another well known Emirati variety, recognised for its balanced sweetness and slightly chewy texture. It is widely cultivated throughout the UAE and remains a staple during the annual rutab season.
Fard
Originally associated with Oman but widely available across the UAE, Fard dates have a darker colour and a richer, less intensely sweet flavour than many other varieties. They are especially popular among those who prefer a stronger taste.
For many Emirati families, the arrival of fresh rutab is about far more than the harvest itself. It marks the return of a cherished summer tradition that brings generations together, whether through visits to local date farms, sharing freshly picked fruit with family and neighbours, or gathering around the table to enjoy the season’s first harvest.
Deeply rooted in the UAE’s heritage, the date palm has long symbolised generosity, hospitality and resilience. Today, fresh rutab continues to connect people with the country’s agricultural traditions, making every summer harvest a reminder of the enduring bond between the land, its people and their culture.
Beyond its cultural significance, rutab is valued for its nutritional benefits. It contains natural sugars that provide quick energy, along with dietary fibre, potassium and antioxidants. Its high moisture content also makes it a popular seasonal food during the hotter months.
Whether purchased from local markets, roadside farms or directly from growers in Liwa, fresh rutab remains one of the UAE’s most cherished seasonal traditions. More than just a fruit, it represents a connection to the country’s heritage, agriculture and the enduring importance of the date palm in Emirati culture.