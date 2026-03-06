GOLD/FOREX
Delightful Desserts: From Rose Almond Cake to Cardamom Cheesecake

Five dishes for the women who shaped us, from morning comfort to sweet finales

Rose & Raspberry Almond Cake

Prep: 15 mins | Cook: 35 mins | Serves: 8

Ingredients

  • 1 cup almond flour

  • ½ cup plain flour

  • 1 tsp baking powder

  • ½ cup butter, softened

  • ¾ cup sugar

  • 2 eggs

  • ½ tsp rose water

  • 1 cup fresh raspberries

Method

  • Preheat oven to 175°C. Cream butter and sugar until pale. Beat in eggs one at a time. Fold in almond flour, plain flour and baking powder. Stir in rose water.

  • Pour into a lined tin and press raspberries gently into the surface. Bake 30–35 minutes until golden and set. Cool before slicing.

Lemon Ricotta Soufflé Pancakes with Blueberry Thyme Syrup

Prep: 15 mins | Cook: 15 mins | Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • 1 cup ricotta

  • 3 eggs, separated

  • 2 tbsp sugar

  • Zest of 1 lemon

  • ½ cup flour

  • ½ tsp baking powder

  • Butter for cooking

  • Blueberry Thyme Syrup

  • 1 cup blueberries

  • 2 tbsp honey

  • 1 sprig fresh thyme

Method

  • Whisk ricotta, egg yolks, sugar and lemon zest until smooth. Fold in flour and baking powder. In a separate bowl, beat egg whites to soft peaks, then gently fold into batter.

  • Heat a non-stick pan over low and spoon batter into tall rounds. Cover and cook slowly until golden underneath, then flip carefully and cook through.

  • Simmer blueberries, honey and thyme until thickened. Spoon warm syrup over pancakes.

  • For the mum who loves a long lunch

Burrata with Roasted Peaches, Pistachio & Hot Honey

Prep: 10 mins | Cook: 10 mins | Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • 2 balls burrata

  • 2 ripe peaches, halved

  • 2 tbsp olive oil

  • ¼ cup pistachios, crushed

  • 2 tbsp honey

  • ½ tsp chilli flakes

  • Fresh basil leaves

  • Sea salt

Method

  • Preheat oven to 200°C. Toss peaches in olive oil and roast cut-side up for 8–10 minutes until caramelised.

  • Arrange burrata on a platter. Add warm peaches. Stir chilli flakes into honey and drizzle generously. Scatter pistachios and basil. Finish with a pinch of sea salt. Serve with toasted sourdough.

Pistachio-Crusted Salmon with Citrus Fennel Salad

Prep: 15 mins | Cook: 12 mins | Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • 4 salmon fillets

  • ½ cup pistachios, finely chopped

  • 1 tbsp Dijon mustard

  • 1 tbsp olive oil

  • Salt and pepper

  • Salad

  • 1 fennel bulb, thinly shaved

  • 1 orange, segmented

  • Handful rocket

  • Juice of ½ lemon

Method

  • Brush salmon tops with mustard. Press pistachios firmly onto surface. Season and drizzle lightly with olive oil.

  • Bake at 190°C for 10–12 minutes until just cooked through.

  • Toss fennel, orange, rocket and lemon juice. Serve alongside salmon.

Cardamom & White Chocolate Basque Cheesecake

Prep: 15 mins | Cook: 45 mins | Serves: 8

Ingredients

  • 500g cream cheese, room temperature

  • ¾ cup sugar

  • 2 eggs

  • ½ cup cream

  • 150g white chocolate, melted

  • ½ tsp ground cardamom

Method

  • Line an 8-inch tin with baking paper.

  • Whisk cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Add eggs one at a time. Stir in cream, melted white chocolate and cardamom.

  • Pour into tin and bake at 200°C for 40–45 minutes until deeply caramelised on top and slightly wobbly in the centre. Cool completely before slicing.

