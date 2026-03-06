Delightful Desserts: From Rose Almond Cake to Cardamom Cheesecake

Whisk ricotta, egg yolks, sugar and lemon zest until smooth. Fold in flour and baking powder. In a separate bowl, beat egg whites to soft peaks, then gently fold into batter.

Heat a non-stick pan over low and spoon batter into tall rounds. Cover and cook slowly until golden underneath, then flip carefully and cook through.

Simmer blueberries, honey and thyme until thickened. Spoon warm syrup over pancakes.