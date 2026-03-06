Delightful Desserts: From Rose Almond Cake to Cardamom Cheesecake

Five dishes for the women who shaped us, from morning comfort to sweet finales
Prep: 15 mins | Cook: 35 mins | Serves: 8
Ingredients
1 cup almond flour
½ cup plain flour
1 tsp baking powder
½ cup butter, softened
¾ cup sugar
2 eggs
½ tsp rose water
1 cup fresh raspberries
Method
Preheat oven to 175°C. Cream butter and sugar until pale. Beat in eggs one at a time. Fold in almond flour, plain flour and baking powder. Stir in rose water.
Pour into a lined tin and press raspberries gently into the surface. Bake 30–35 minutes until golden and set. Cool before slicing.
Prep: 15 mins | Cook: 15 mins | Serves: 4
Ingredients
1 cup ricotta
3 eggs, separated
2 tbsp sugar
Zest of 1 lemon
½ cup flour
½ tsp baking powder
Butter for cooking
Blueberry Thyme Syrup
1 cup blueberries
2 tbsp honey
1 sprig fresh thyme
Method
Whisk ricotta, egg yolks, sugar and lemon zest until smooth. Fold in flour and baking powder. In a separate bowl, beat egg whites to soft peaks, then gently fold into batter.
Heat a non-stick pan over low and spoon batter into tall rounds. Cover and cook slowly until golden underneath, then flip carefully and cook through.
Simmer blueberries, honey and thyme until thickened. Spoon warm syrup over pancakes.
For the mum who loves a long lunch
Prep: 10 mins | Cook: 10 mins | Serves: 4
Ingredients
2 balls burrata
2 ripe peaches, halved
2 tbsp olive oil
¼ cup pistachios, crushed
2 tbsp honey
½ tsp chilli flakes
Fresh basil leaves
Sea salt
Method
Preheat oven to 200°C. Toss peaches in olive oil and roast cut-side up for 8–10 minutes until caramelised.
Arrange burrata on a platter. Add warm peaches. Stir chilli flakes into honey and drizzle generously. Scatter pistachios and basil. Finish with a pinch of sea salt. Serve with toasted sourdough.
Prep: 15 mins | Cook: 12 mins | Serves: 4
Ingredients
4 salmon fillets
½ cup pistachios, finely chopped
1 tbsp Dijon mustard
1 tbsp olive oil
Salt and pepper
Salad
1 fennel bulb, thinly shaved
1 orange, segmented
Handful rocket
Juice of ½ lemon
Method
Brush salmon tops with mustard. Press pistachios firmly onto surface. Season and drizzle lightly with olive oil.
Bake at 190°C for 10–12 minutes until just cooked through.
Toss fennel, orange, rocket and lemon juice. Serve alongside salmon.
Prep: 15 mins | Cook: 45 mins | Serves: 8
Ingredients
500g cream cheese, room temperature
¾ cup sugar
2 eggs
½ cup cream
150g white chocolate, melted
½ tsp ground cardamom
Method
Line an 8-inch tin with baking paper.
Whisk cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Add eggs one at a time. Stir in cream, melted white chocolate and cardamom.
Pour into tin and bake at 200°C for 40–45 minutes until deeply caramelised on top and slightly wobbly in the centre. Cool completely before slicing.