Savor the Flavors: Ten vegan recipes to delight your taste buds

This is plant-based cooking you’ll reach for in January and return to long after

Krita Coelho, Editor
Savor the Flavors: Ten vegan recipes to delight your taste buds

Crispy Tofu with Chilli, Garlic and Sesame

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • Firm tofu, 400g, pressed and cubed

  • Cornflour, 2 tbsp

  • Vegetable oil, 2 tbsp

  • Garlic, 3 cloves, finely chopped

  • Red chilli, 1, finely sliced

  • Soy sauce, 2 tbsp

  • Maple syrup, 1 tbsp

  • Rice vinegar, 1 tsp

  • Sesame oil, 1 tsp

  • Sesame seeds, 1 tbsp

  • Spring onions, sliced, to serve

Method

Toss the tofu with cornflour until lightly coated. Heat oil in a wide pan and fry tofu on medium-high heat until golden and crisp on all sides. Remove and set aside.

In the same pan, add garlic and chilli and cook briefly until fragrant. Stir in soy sauce, maple syrup, vinegar and sesame oil. Return tofu to the pan and toss until glossy and well coated. Finish with sesame seeds and spring onions.

Creamy Coconut Lentil Curry

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 35 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • Red lentils, 1 cup, rinsed

  • Onion, 1, finely chopped

  • Garlic, 3 cloves, minced

  • Ginger, 1 tbsp, grated

  • Curry powder, 1½ tbsp

  • Turmeric, ½ tsp

  • Coconut milk, 1 can

  • Vegetable stock, 1½ cups

  • Tomatoes, 1 cup, crushed

  • Salt, to taste

  • Fresh coriander, to serve

Method

Sauté onion in a saucepan until soft. Add garlic and ginger and cook for one minute. Stir in spices.

Add lentils, tomatoes, coconut milk and stock. Simmer uncovered for 30–35 minutes until lentils are tender and the curry thickens. Season and garnish with coriander.

Roasted Cauliflower Tacos with Chipotle Sauce

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Serves: 3–4

Ingredients

  • Cauliflower florets, 1 medium head

  • Olive oil, 2 tbsp

  • Smoked paprika, 1 tsp

  • Cumin, 1 tsp

  • Salt, to taste

  • Small tortillas, 8

  • For the sauce

  • Vegan mayonnaise, ½ cup

  • Chipotle paste, 1–2 tsp

  • Lime juice, 1 tbsp

Method

Roast cauliflower with olive oil, spices and salt at 200°C until browned and tender.

Mix sauce ingredients. Warm tortillas, fill with cauliflower and drizzle generously with chipotle sauce.

Mushroom and Walnut Ragu

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • Mushrooms, 400g, finely chopped

  • Walnuts, ½ cup, finely chopped

  • Onion, 1, diced

  • Garlic, 3 cloves

  • Tomato paste, 2 tbsp

  • Crushed tomatoes, 1 can

  • Olive oil, 2 tbsp

  • Dried oregano, 1 tsp

  • Salt and pepper, to taste

  • Cooked pasta, to serve

Method

Cook onion in olive oil until soft. Add garlic, mushrooms and walnuts and cook until moisture evaporates.

Stir in tomato paste and oregano, then crushed tomatoes. Simmer gently for 30 minutes. Season and serve over pasta.

Chickpea and Spinach Shakshuka

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Serves: 3

Ingredients

  • Olive oil, 2 tbsp

  • Onion, 1, sliced

  • Garlic, 2 cloves

  • Paprika, 1 tsp

  • Cumin, 1 tsp

  • Crushed tomatoes, 1½ cups

  • Chickpeas, 1 can, drained

  • Spinach, 2 cups

  • Salt, to taste

Method

Sauté onion and garlic in olive oil until soft. Add spices and tomatoes. Simmer for 15 minutes.

Add chickpeas and cook 5 minutes more. Fold in spinach until wilted. Serve hot with flatbread.

Sweet Potato, Quinoa and Avocado Bowl

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • Sweet potato, 1 large, cubed

  • Olive oil, 1½ tbsp

  • Quinoa, 1 cup, cooked

  • Avocado, 1, sliced

  • Lemon juice, 1 tbsp

  • Salt and pepper

Method

Roast sweet potato with olive oil and salt until caramelised.

Assemble bowls with quinoa, sweet potato and avocado. Finish with lemon juice and seasoning.

Vegan Pad Thai

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Serves: 3

Ingredients

  • Rice noodles, 200g

  • Vegetable oil, 2 tbsp

  • Firm tofu, 200g, sliced

  • Garlic, 2 cloves

  • Tamarind paste, 2 tbsp

  • Soy sauce, 2 tbsp

  • Brown sugar, 1 tbsp

  • Bean sprouts, 1 cup

  • Peanuts, crushed, to serve

  • Lime wedges, to serve

Method

Soak noodles until pliable. Fry tofu until golden and set aside.

Stir-fry garlic briefly, add noodles, tamarind, soy and sugar. Toss quickly. Return tofu, fold in sprouts and serve with peanuts and lime.

Smoky Black Bean and Corn Burgers

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • Black beans, 1 can, mashed

  • Sweetcorn, ½ cup

  • Breadcrumbs, ½ cup

  • Smoked paprika, 1 tsp

  • Cumin, 1 tsp

  • Salt, to taste

  • Olive oil, for cooking

Method

Mix all ingredients and shape into patties.

Pan-fry in olive oil until crisp on both sides. Serve in buns or as a plate-style burger.

Lemon Olive Oil Cake

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes

Serves: 8

Ingredients

  • Almond flour, 2 cups

  • Sugar, ¾ cup

  • Baking powder, 1½ tsp

  • Olive oil, ½ cup

  • Plant milk, ¾ cup

  • Lemon zest and juice, 1 lemon

Method

Mix dry ingredients, then whisk in wet ingredients. Bake at 170°C for 40 minutes until set. Cool completely before slicing.

Dark Chocolate Avocado Mousse

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: none

Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • Ripe avocados, 2

  • Cocoa powder, ¼ cup

  • Maple syrup, 3 tbsp

  • Vanilla extract, 1 tsp

  • Pinch of salt

Method

Blend all ingredients until completely smooth. Chill for 30 minutes before serving.

