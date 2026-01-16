Savor the Flavors: Ten vegan recipes to delight your taste buds

This is plant-based cooking you’ll reach for in January and return to long after
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Serves: 2
Ingredients
Firm tofu, 400g, pressed and cubed
Cornflour, 2 tbsp
Vegetable oil, 2 tbsp
Garlic, 3 cloves, finely chopped
Red chilli, 1, finely sliced
Soy sauce, 2 tbsp
Maple syrup, 1 tbsp
Rice vinegar, 1 tsp
Sesame oil, 1 tsp
Sesame seeds, 1 tbsp
Spring onions, sliced, to serve
Method
Toss the tofu with cornflour until lightly coated. Heat oil in a wide pan and fry tofu on medium-high heat until golden and crisp on all sides. Remove and set aside.
In the same pan, add garlic and chilli and cook briefly until fragrant. Stir in soy sauce, maple syrup, vinegar and sesame oil. Return tofu to the pan and toss until glossy and well coated. Finish with sesame seeds and spring onions.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 35 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
Red lentils, 1 cup, rinsed
Onion, 1, finely chopped
Garlic, 3 cloves, minced
Ginger, 1 tbsp, grated
Curry powder, 1½ tbsp
Turmeric, ½ tsp
Coconut milk, 1 can
Vegetable stock, 1½ cups
Tomatoes, 1 cup, crushed
Salt, to taste
Fresh coriander, to serve
Method
Sauté onion in a saucepan until soft. Add garlic and ginger and cook for one minute. Stir in spices.
Add lentils, tomatoes, coconut milk and stock. Simmer uncovered for 30–35 minutes until lentils are tender and the curry thickens. Season and garnish with coriander.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes
Serves: 3–4
Ingredients
Cauliflower florets, 1 medium head
Olive oil, 2 tbsp
Smoked paprika, 1 tsp
Cumin, 1 tsp
Salt, to taste
Small tortillas, 8
For the sauce
Vegan mayonnaise, ½ cup
Chipotle paste, 1–2 tsp
Lime juice, 1 tbsp
Method
Roast cauliflower with olive oil, spices and salt at 200°C until browned and tender.
Mix sauce ingredients. Warm tortillas, fill with cauliflower and drizzle generously with chipotle sauce.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 40 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
Mushrooms, 400g, finely chopped
Walnuts, ½ cup, finely chopped
Onion, 1, diced
Garlic, 3 cloves
Tomato paste, 2 tbsp
Crushed tomatoes, 1 can
Olive oil, 2 tbsp
Dried oregano, 1 tsp
Salt and pepper, to taste
Cooked pasta, to serve
Method
Cook onion in olive oil until soft. Add garlic, mushrooms and walnuts and cook until moisture evaporates.
Stir in tomato paste and oregano, then crushed tomatoes. Simmer gently for 30 minutes. Season and serve over pasta.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 25 minutes
Serves: 3
Ingredients
Olive oil, 2 tbsp
Onion, 1, sliced
Garlic, 2 cloves
Paprika, 1 tsp
Cumin, 1 tsp
Crushed tomatoes, 1½ cups
Chickpeas, 1 can, drained
Spinach, 2 cups
Salt, to taste
Method
Sauté onion and garlic in olive oil until soft. Add spices and tomatoes. Simmer for 15 minutes.
Add chickpeas and cook 5 minutes more. Fold in spinach until wilted. Serve hot with flatbread.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 25 minutes
Serves: 2
Ingredients
Sweet potato, 1 large, cubed
Olive oil, 1½ tbsp
Quinoa, 1 cup, cooked
Avocado, 1, sliced
Lemon juice, 1 tbsp
Salt and pepper
Method
Roast sweet potato with olive oil and salt until caramelised.
Assemble bowls with quinoa, sweet potato and avocado. Finish with lemon juice and seasoning.
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Serves: 3
Ingredients
Rice noodles, 200g
Vegetable oil, 2 tbsp
Firm tofu, 200g, sliced
Garlic, 2 cloves
Tamarind paste, 2 tbsp
Soy sauce, 2 tbsp
Brown sugar, 1 tbsp
Bean sprouts, 1 cup
Peanuts, crushed, to serve
Lime wedges, to serve
Method
Soak noodles until pliable. Fry tofu until golden and set aside.
Stir-fry garlic briefly, add noodles, tamarind, soy and sugar. Toss quickly. Return tofu, fold in sprouts and serve with peanuts and lime.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
Black beans, 1 can, mashed
Sweetcorn, ½ cup
Breadcrumbs, ½ cup
Smoked paprika, 1 tsp
Cumin, 1 tsp
Salt, to taste
Olive oil, for cooking
Method
Mix all ingredients and shape into patties.
Pan-fry in olive oil until crisp on both sides. Serve in buns or as a plate-style burger.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 40 minutes
Serves: 8
Ingredients
Almond flour, 2 cups
Sugar, ¾ cup
Baking powder, 1½ tsp
Olive oil, ½ cup
Plant milk, ¾ cup
Lemon zest and juice, 1 lemon
Method
Mix dry ingredients, then whisk in wet ingredients. Bake at 170°C for 40 minutes until set. Cool completely before slicing.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: none
Serves: 4
Ingredients
Ripe avocados, 2
Cocoa powder, ¼ cup
Maple syrup, 3 tbsp
Vanilla extract, 1 tsp
Pinch of salt
Method
Blend all ingredients until completely smooth. Chill for 30 minutes before serving.
