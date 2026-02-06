GOLD/FOREX
Indulge in Decadent Desserts: Perfect recipes for a cozy Valentine's night

Five desserts that reward care, invite sharing, and turn Valentine’s night more personal

Last updated:
Krita Coelho, Editor
3 MIN READ
Warm Chocolate Pudding with Olive Oil and Sea Salt

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 18–20 minutes | Serves: 2–3

Ingredients

  • 120g dark chocolate (70%)

  • 80g unsalted butter

  • 2 eggs

  • 80g caster sugar

  • 25g cocoa powder

  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

  • Flaky sea salt

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Melt the chocolate and butter together until smooth. Whisk the eggs and sugar until pale. Fold in the melted chocolate, cocoa powder, and olive oil. Pour into a small baking dish. Bake until the edges are set and the centre stays soft. Finish with flaky sea salt and serve warm.

Vanilla Panna Cotta with Roasted Strawberries

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 10 minutes (plus chilling time) | Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • 300ml double cream

  • 100ml full-fat milk

  • 60g sugar

  • 1 tsp vanilla extract

  • 2 gelatine leaves

  • 250g strawberries

  • 1 tbsp sugar

  • 1 tsp lemon juice

Method

Soak gelatine in cold water. Heat cream, milk, sugar, and vanilla until just steaming. Squeeze gelatine and stir into the warm cream until dissolved. Pour into glasses and chill for at least 4 hours. Roast strawberries with sugar and lemon at 180°C for 10 minutes. Spoon over panna cotta before serving.

Espresso Mascarpone Pots with Cocoa Dust

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: None | Serves: 2–3

Ingredients

  • 250g mascarpone

  • 50g icing sugar

  • 1 tsp vanilla extract

  • 60ml strong espresso, cooled

  • 1 tbsp coffee liqueur (optional)

  • Cocoa powder, for dusting

Method

Whisk mascarpone, icing sugar, and vanilla until smooth. Stir in espresso and coffee liqueur if using. Spoon into small glasses. Chill briefly. Dust generously with cocoa just before serving.

Baked Figs with Honey, Thyme, and Ricotta

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 15 minutes | Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 6 fresh figs

  • 2 tbsp honey

  • 1 tbsp olive oil

  • 150g ricotta

  • Fresh thyme leaves

  • Pinch of sea salt

Method

Preheat oven to 190°C. Halve figs and place cut-side up in a baking dish. Drizzle with honey and olive oil. Roast until soft and glossy. Whip ricotta lightly with salt. Serve figs warm with ricotta and thyme scattered over.

Single-Serve Chocolate and Almond Cake

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 12–14 minutes | Serves: 1

Ingredients

  • 60g dark chocolate

  • 30g unsalted butter

  • 30g caster sugar

  • 1 egg

  • 25g almond flour

  • Pinch of salt

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C. Melt chocolate and butter until smooth. Stir in sugar, egg, almond flour, and salt. Pour into a greased ramekin. Bake until just set. Serve warm.

Friday

