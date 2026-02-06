Indulge in Decadent Desserts: Perfect recipes for a cozy Valentine's night

Five desserts that reward care, invite sharing, and turn Valentine’s night more personal
Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 18–20 minutes | Serves: 2–3
120g dark chocolate (70%)
80g unsalted butter
2 eggs
80g caster sugar
25g cocoa powder
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Flaky sea salt
Preheat the oven to 180°C. Melt the chocolate and butter together until smooth. Whisk the eggs and sugar until pale. Fold in the melted chocolate, cocoa powder, and olive oil. Pour into a small baking dish. Bake until the edges are set and the centre stays soft. Finish with flaky sea salt and serve warm.
Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 10 minutes (plus chilling time) | Serves: 4
300ml double cream
100ml full-fat milk
60g sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
2 gelatine leaves
250g strawberries
1 tbsp sugar
1 tsp lemon juice
Soak gelatine in cold water. Heat cream, milk, sugar, and vanilla until just steaming. Squeeze gelatine and stir into the warm cream until dissolved. Pour into glasses and chill for at least 4 hours. Roast strawberries with sugar and lemon at 180°C for 10 minutes. Spoon over panna cotta before serving.
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: None | Serves: 2–3
250g mascarpone
50g icing sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
60ml strong espresso, cooled
1 tbsp coffee liqueur (optional)
Cocoa powder, for dusting
Whisk mascarpone, icing sugar, and vanilla until smooth. Stir in espresso and coffee liqueur if using. Spoon into small glasses. Chill briefly. Dust generously with cocoa just before serving.
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 15 minutes | Serves: 2
6 fresh figs
2 tbsp honey
1 tbsp olive oil
150g ricotta
Fresh thyme leaves
Pinch of sea salt
Preheat oven to 190°C. Halve figs and place cut-side up in a baking dish. Drizzle with honey and olive oil. Roast until soft and glossy. Whip ricotta lightly with salt. Serve figs warm with ricotta and thyme scattered over.
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 12–14 minutes | Serves: 1
60g dark chocolate
30g unsalted butter
30g caster sugar
1 egg
25g almond flour
Pinch of salt
Preheat oven to 180°C. Melt chocolate and butter until smooth. Stir in sugar, egg, almond flour, and salt. Pour into a greased ramekin. Bake until just set. Serve warm.
