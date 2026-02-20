GOLD/FOREX
Savor a lighter iftar with these delicious recipes

Clean flavours, classic dishes refreshed to honor tradition sans heaviness of the feast

Friday
Savor a lighter iftar with these delicious recipes

Date & Tahini Energy Bites

Prep Time: 15 minutes | Cook Time: 5 minutes (optional melting) | Makes: 18–20 bites

Ingredients

  • 2 cups Medjool dates, pitted

  • 3 tbsp tahini

  • ½ cup pistachios, finely chopped

  • 1 tbsp orange zest

  • ½ tsp ground cardamom

  • Pinch of sea salt

  • 80g dark chocolate (70%), melted (optional)

  • Extra crushed pistachios for coating

Method

  1. Add dates to a food processor and blend until a sticky paste forms.

  2. Add tahini, orange zest, cardamom and salt. Blend again until smooth.

  3. Stir in chopped pistachios by hand for texture.

  4. Roll mixture into small bite-sized balls.

  5. Dip halfway in melted dark chocolate if using.

  6. Sprinkle with extra pistachios.

  7. Chill for 20 minutes to firm up before serving.

Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to one week.

Baked Spinach & Feta Sambousek

Prep Time: 20 minutes | Cook Time: 20 minutes | Makes: 16 pieces

Ingredients

  • 16 spring roll or sambousek pastry sheets

  • 2 cups fresh spinach, chopped

  • ½ cup feta cheese, crumbled

  • 2 tbsp pine nuts, lightly toasted

  • 1 small onion, finely chopped

  • 1 tbsp olive oil

  • ½ tsp black pepper

  • 1 egg, beaten (for sealing)

Method

  • Preheat oven to 190°C. Line a tray with baking paper.

  • Heat olive oil in a pan. Sauté onion until soft.

  • Add spinach and cook until wilted. Remove from heat and cool.

  • Mix spinach with feta, pine nuts and pepper.

  • Place filling on pastry sheets and fold into triangles. Seal edges with beaten egg.

  • Brush tops lightly with egg.

  • Bake for 18–20 minutes until golden and crisp.

Serve warm.

Red Lentil & Roasted Pumpkin Soup

Prep Time: 15 minutes | Cook Time: 35 minutes | Serves: 4–6

Ingredients

  • 1 cup red lentils, rinsed

  • 2 cups pumpkin, cubed

  • 1 onion, chopped

  • 2 cloves garlic, minced

  • 1 tsp ground cumin

  • ½ tsp turmeric

  • 1 litre vegetable or chicken stock

  • 2 tbsp olive oil

  • Salt and pepper to taste

  • 2 tbsp plain yogurt (optional garnish)

  • Crispy shallots or toasted pumpkin seeds for topping

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 200°C. Toss pumpkin with 1 tbsp olive oil and roast for 20 minutes until soft and lightly caramelised.

  2. In a pot, heat remaining olive oil. Sauté onion and garlic until soft.

  3. Add cumin and turmeric. Cook for 1 minute.

  4. Stir in lentils, roasted pumpkin and stock. Bring to a boil.

  5. Reduce heat and simmer for 15–20 minutes until lentils are soft.

  6. Blend until smooth using a hand blender.

  7. Season to taste.

  8. Serve with yogurt swirl and crispy toppings.

Saffron Lemon Chicken with Herb Rice

Prep Time: 20 minutes | Cook Time: 40 minutes | Serves: 4

Ingredients for the chicken:

  • 4 chicken thighs or breasts

  • 1 tsp saffron threads

  • 2 tbsp warm water

  • Juice of 1 lemon

  • 3 cloves garlic, minced

  • 2 tbsp olive oil

  • Salt and pepper

For the rice:

  • 1½ cups basmati rice

  • 2½ cups water or stock

  • 2 tbsp chopped parsley

  • 2 tbsp chopped coriander

  • ¼ cup toasted almonds

  • 2 tbsp pomegranate seeds

Method

  1. Soak saffron in warm water for 5 minutes.

  2. Mix saffron water with lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper.

  3. Marinate chicken for at least 20 minutes.

  4. Roast at 200°C for 30–35 minutes until cooked through.

  5. Meanwhile rinse rice until water runs clear.

  6. Cook rice in water or stock for 12–15 minutes. Rest covered for 5 minutes.

  7. Fluff rice and fold in herbs and almonds.

  8. Serve chicken over rice and scatter pomegranate on top.

Rose & Cardamom Yogurt Parfait

Prep Time: 10 minutes | Cook Time: None | Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • 2 cups thick Greek yogurt

  • 3 tbsp honey

  • 1 tbsp rose water

  • ¼ tsp ground cardamom

  • ½ cup crushed pistachios

  • ½ cup mixed berries or pomegranate seeds

Method

  1. In a bowl, mix yogurt, honey, rose water and cardamom.

  2. Spoon yogurt into serving glasses.

  3. Add a layer of berries or pomegranate.

  4. Repeat layers.

  5. Finish with crushed pistachios.

  6. Chill for 30 minutes before serving.

Friday

