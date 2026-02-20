Savor a lighter iftar with these delicious recipes

Clean flavours, classic dishes refreshed to honor tradition sans heaviness of the feast
Prep Time: 15 minutes | Cook Time: 5 minutes (optional melting) | Makes: 18–20 bites
Ingredients
2 cups Medjool dates, pitted
3 tbsp tahini
½ cup pistachios, finely chopped
1 tbsp orange zest
½ tsp ground cardamom
Pinch of sea salt
80g dark chocolate (70%), melted (optional)
Extra crushed pistachios for coating
Method
Add dates to a food processor and blend until a sticky paste forms.
Add tahini, orange zest, cardamom and salt. Blend again until smooth.
Stir in chopped pistachios by hand for texture.
Roll mixture into small bite-sized balls.
Dip halfway in melted dark chocolate if using.
Sprinkle with extra pistachios.
Chill for 20 minutes to firm up before serving.
Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to one week.
Prep Time: 20 minutes | Cook Time: 20 minutes | Makes: 16 pieces
Ingredients
16 spring roll or sambousek pastry sheets
2 cups fresh spinach, chopped
½ cup feta cheese, crumbled
2 tbsp pine nuts, lightly toasted
1 small onion, finely chopped
1 tbsp olive oil
½ tsp black pepper
1 egg, beaten (for sealing)
Method
Preheat oven to 190°C. Line a tray with baking paper.
Heat olive oil in a pan. Sauté onion until soft.
Add spinach and cook until wilted. Remove from heat and cool.
Mix spinach with feta, pine nuts and pepper.
Place filling on pastry sheets and fold into triangles. Seal edges with beaten egg.
Brush tops lightly with egg.
Bake for 18–20 minutes until golden and crisp.
Serve warm.
Prep Time: 15 minutes | Cook Time: 35 minutes | Serves: 4–6
Ingredients
1 cup red lentils, rinsed
2 cups pumpkin, cubed
1 onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tsp ground cumin
½ tsp turmeric
1 litre vegetable or chicken stock
2 tbsp olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
2 tbsp plain yogurt (optional garnish)
Crispy shallots or toasted pumpkin seeds for topping
Method
Preheat oven to 200°C. Toss pumpkin with 1 tbsp olive oil and roast for 20 minutes until soft and lightly caramelised.
In a pot, heat remaining olive oil. Sauté onion and garlic until soft.
Add cumin and turmeric. Cook for 1 minute.
Stir in lentils, roasted pumpkin and stock. Bring to a boil.
Reduce heat and simmer for 15–20 minutes until lentils are soft.
Blend until smooth using a hand blender.
Season to taste.
Serve with yogurt swirl and crispy toppings.
Prep Time: 20 minutes | Cook Time: 40 minutes | Serves: 4
Ingredients for the chicken:
4 chicken thighs or breasts
1 tsp saffron threads
2 tbsp warm water
Juice of 1 lemon
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 tbsp olive oil
Salt and pepper
For the rice:
1½ cups basmati rice
2½ cups water or stock
2 tbsp chopped parsley
2 tbsp chopped coriander
¼ cup toasted almonds
2 tbsp pomegranate seeds
Method
Soak saffron in warm water for 5 minutes.
Mix saffron water with lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper.
Marinate chicken for at least 20 minutes.
Roast at 200°C for 30–35 minutes until cooked through.
Meanwhile rinse rice until water runs clear.
Cook rice in water or stock for 12–15 minutes. Rest covered for 5 minutes.
Fluff rice and fold in herbs and almonds.
Serve chicken over rice and scatter pomegranate on top.
Prep Time: 10 minutes | Cook Time: None | Serves: 4
Ingredients
2 cups thick Greek yogurt
3 tbsp honey
1 tbsp rose water
¼ tsp ground cardamom
½ cup crushed pistachios
½ cup mixed berries or pomegranate seeds
Method
In a bowl, mix yogurt, honey, rose water and cardamom.
Spoon yogurt into serving glasses.
Add a layer of berries or pomegranate.
Repeat layers.
Finish with crushed pistachios.
Chill for 30 minutes before serving.